Lil Wayne Reveals Odd Trump Photo Scene: ‘Motherf**kers Asking Me For F**king Pictures All F**king Day, Man’

Rapper Lil Wayne revealed the odd scene behind his smiling photo with President Donald Trump and said it was Jared Kushner’s fandom that led to a pardon.

Speaking with Rolling Stone in an interview, Wayne addressed an “infamous” 2020 photo of him with Trump. At the time, the rapper offered some praise for Trump while sharing the photo of the men smiling and giving thumbs up to the camera. Wayne met with the president to discuss criminal justice reform.

“Just had a great meeting with [Donald Trump]. Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” he wrote.

In his Rolling Stone interview, Wayne lovingly called Trump an “asshole” who was telling jokes and cracking up the rapper.

“Ain’t take nothing serious,” he said. “Literally in there saying shit like, ‘What do we have to do again? Shit, I forgot.”

The rapper said Trump “didn’t even ask for a picture,” but others in the room insisted.

“‘These motherfuckers asking me for fucking pictures all fucking day, man. Can we please?'” the rapper recalled Trump saying. “I said, ‘It’s the president. OK.’ [Trump] was like, ‘Thank you.'”

Wayne dismissed “backlash” against the photo and said he did not endorse Trump in 2024 because he doesn’t keep up with politics.

Wayne revealed he met with Trump’s son-in-law and then-advisor Kushner before actually speaking with the president. Kushner informed Wayne that Trump wanted to pardon him on looming gun charges. The rapper would go in December 2020 on to plead guilty to illegally possessing a loaded, gold-plated .45-caliber handgun while traveling on a private plane. Trump pardoned Wayne in January 2021 before ending his first term.

“He’s naming the exams that he crammed [to while listening to me], that I helped him,” Wayne said of Kushner, adding, “He was like, ‘I’m not about to watch my hero go to jail for this,'”