‘What’s Going On?’ CNN Anchor Roasts ‘Inexperienced’ Trump Defense Chief Amid Bombshell Purge

CNN anchor Victor Blackwell roasted Trump Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth as “inexperienced” amid a bombshell report that Hegseth lost four senior staffers in one day.

Hegseth Chief of Staff Joe Kasper, is moving to another role and three senior staffers — senior adviser Dan Caldwell, Hegseth deputy chief of staff Darin Selnick, and senior aide Colin Carroll — are being terminated according to a Politico report that dropped Friday night.

On Saturday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning Weekend, Blackwell asked Politico’s Jake Traylor “What is going on:

VICTOR BLACKWELL: Your colleagues at Politico reporting that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Chief of Staff, is now being reassigned from that role. His name is Joe Casper. This is after Hegsath’s Deputy Chief of staff, his senior advisor, the chief of staff for the deputy defense secretary, all put on leave.

This is an inexperienced secretary of defense. What are the concerns here and what’s going on at the top of the Pentagon?

JAKE TRAYLOR: Yeah, so that’s right. So it’s Joe Casper, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s Chief of Staff, leaving his role in the coming days for a new position at the agency, according to senior administration officials.

And that really is coming, as you kind of noted, amid a week of turmoil at the Pentagon.

We’ve seen Senior Advisor Dan Caldwell, that was Pete Hegseth’s Deputy Chief of staff, Darren Selnick, and Colin Carroll, the Chief of staff, to the deputy defense secretary, all on leave this week.

And then all eventually fired this week on an ongoing, all related to that ongoing leak probe in the Signal chat.

Now, Victor, all stems from that Signal group chat leak where a journalist was added to a group chat discussing critical battle plans that contained sensitive.

Here, Victor is what’s incredibly notable. This move essentially leaves Hegseth without a chief of staff, deputy chief of staff or senior advisor in the front office. And I want to read to you a couple of quotes gathered by my colleague, Daniel Lipman, and some of that reporting that you mentioned.

A senior defense official telling him after all of these firings yesterday that “there is a complete meltdown in the building and that this is reflecting on the secretary’s leadership.”.

That’s from a senior defense official that person also said that Pete Hegseth has surrounded himself with some who do not have his best interest at heart.

So, so quite the week of turmoil and a lot of figuring out to do over at the Pentagon and for Hegseth’s team amidst this ongoing leak investigation.