Fox & Friends Loves Trump-Curious Rappers Ice Cube, Lil Wayne and 50 Cent Despite Famed ‘F*ck the Police’ Positions

Fox & Friends loves rappers now. It might have something to do with President Donald Trump.

Ice Cube, Lil Wayne, and 50 Cent have received ample and glowing attention on the Fox News morning show this week, thanks to their recent comments praising Trump, in what seems part of a last-ditch effort by the president’s campaign to appeal to black voters ahead of the Tuesday election.

With just four days left, the very pro-Trump cable news morning show, often fond of pushing a law-and-order message, touted these endorsements but failed to mention that these rappers have (famously) taken anti-cop positions.

“Several black leaders that have sat down with the president or talked to the president or some of his advisers,” Ainsley Earhardt said Friday on Fox & Friends, adding “they are all praising him for criminal justice reform.” She cited Kanye West and Ice Cube as the black leaders.

Much has been written about Ice Cube’s work with the Trump campaign, and he has recently appeared on Fox News. But nary once has it been mentioned that the first and most famous hit from Ice Cube’s original group NWA was “Fuck tha Police,” a seminal gangsta rap song that told the story of systemic and institutionalized racism young black men felt by the LAPD.

In fact, it’s not unfair to say that the DNA of Black Lives Matter includes the sentiment featured in that song. A sample of the lyrics:

Fuck the police comin’ straight from the underground

A young nigga got it bad ’cause I’m brown

And not the other color so police think

They have the authority to kill a minority

There is also 50 Cent, who enjoyed glowing coverage on Fox & Friends for his endorsement of Trump (now retracted), and wrote an entire song about killing police. On “Man Down” — originally named “Officer Down” before it was censored — 50 Cent sings in the chorus, “Police get in the way I’ll murder them, I’ll murder them.”

Lil Wayne too has rapped “fuck the police” and “fuck the feds” in his songs — though he has also praised police, noting that it was a white officer who saved his life when he was shot in the chest at the age of 12.

Ice Cube (born O’Shea Jackson) eventually enjoyed his own solo career as a rapper before starring in a multitude of television shows and movies. So in some ways, the Fox & Friends co-hosts could be forgiven for not being aware of Ice Cube’s earlier days in the rap game, as Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade may not be aficionados of early Gangsta Rap.

Ignoring the anti-police positions of these rappers because of their support for Trump is surely lighting Bill O’Reilly’s remaining hair on fire.

Longtime viewers of Fox News know that its hosts were intensely critical of President Barack Obama for having the temerity to invite rapper (and IBM voiceover talent) Common to the White House for a poetry event. Common is a well-regarded artist, known best for his role in the “positive rap” movement, but the invitation of a lowly rapper to the White House caused quite a stir on Fox News in 2011.

Then-host Glenn Beck went so far as to say that the invite proved Obama was “anti-cop.” Karl Rove also sarcastically said, “Yeah, let’s invite a misogynist to the White House.” Former Fox News host Eric Bolling eventually had to apologize for his questionable “hoods in the hizzouse” comment.

Bill O’Reilly engaged in a memorable on-air fight with Jon Stewart over the absurd scandal.

“When the president invites someone,” O’Reilly said, “they have to select people who are almost unimpeachable because they are getting that honor to go to the White House.”

