Piers Morgan Accuses MAGA Of Going ‘Woke’ With Its ‘Censorious’ Bad Bunny Outrage

Piers Morgan offered his take on the ongoing culture war surrounding Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show and accused MAGA’s outrage of being reminiscent of “woke” cancel culture.

“President Trump and MAGA skillfully rode the post-woke wave as that whole joyless mindset came crashing down. The left had become the sneering, censorious ogres demanding puritanical fealty,” began Morgan, highlighting the common criticism levied at the progressive left.

“Conservatives were the ones having a laugh, to quote JD Vance, as star athletes honored the Trump YMCA dance and a nation bathed in woke tears. Well, last year’s Super Bowl really proved the point. The ads were full of bros, burgers, and bikinis. The new president got a standing ovation. But how quickly things can change,” Morgan continued, adding:

Of course, it’s difficult to maintain that renegade spirit when you’re actually in power. You have to make unpopular decisions. People realize that you can’t, in fact, please everybody all the time. And with a lot of the furious reaction to Bad Bunny’s spectacular and largely non-political halftime show at this year’s Super Bowl, it’s worth asking whether the culture is now shifting. Is MAGA becoming a bit thin-skinned, a bit sneering, a bit censorious, a bit—dare I suggest it—woke?

Turning Point USA held an alternative halftime show, featuring Kid Rock, as counterprogramming to Bad Bunny’s performance.

