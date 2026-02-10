WATCH: Domino’s Pizza Guy Gets Around Cops and Press to Attempt Delivery at Nancy Guthrie’s Home

A Domino’s pizza delivery guy walked all the way up to Nancy Guthrie’s door and tried dropping off a pie on Tuesday in a bizarre scene that seemed more like something out of a David Lynch movie than real life.

That oddball moment — in the otherwise heartbreaking case of NBC star Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mom disappearing — was captured by local ABC 15 TV reporter Ford Hatchett. The pizza deliveryman was seen slowly walking away from the Tucson, Arizona, home as journalists could be heard reporting on the suspected kidnapping in the background.

Hatchett reported about 40 minutes later that the pizza was intended for independent reporter Jonathan Lee Riches, who was in front of the home among the assembled press; a viewer apparently ordered it for Riches.

“There was a deputy out front of the home but facing the other way,” Hatchett posted on X. “Guess he didn’t see the pizza delivery driver. Another deputy has arrived now.”

Never seen something quite like this. A Domino’s delivery driver just walked all the way up to Nancy Guthrie’s front door trying to deliver a pizza. Walking out now. Believe it was intended for someone in the media along the street. pic.twitter.com/u9GB2Gwptz — Ford Hatchett (@FordHatchett) February 10, 2026

That moment happened right around the same time FBI Director Kash Patel shared footage and pictures of a “potential subject” that was captured by a security camera in front of Nancy Guthrie’s home.

The eerie footage showed a masked and armed man wearing black gloves and dark clothing lurking around her front porch.

Patel said the footage was recovered from a “previously inaccessible” security camera. He also said the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department had been working together with “private sector partners” to recover the images and video that may have been “lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors.” He said the video was recovered using “residual data” from the backend of the security system.

“Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” Patel posted on X.

It is the first piece of major evidence shared by law enforcement, as cops have not been able to identify a suspect or persons of interest in the apparent kidnapping — a story that has dominated news coverage and spurred President Donald Trump to offer significant federal help in the “very unusual” case.

The authorities published the pictures and footage one day after Savannah Guthrie pleaded for any bit of information that could help bring her mom home.

Later on Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department urged reporters to not order any food to the crime scene.

We can’t believe we have to say this, but media on scene: please do not order food delivery to a crime scene address. This interferes with an active investigation. Please also respect private property laws. Thank you. — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 10, 2026

“We can’t believe we have to say this, but media on scene: please do not order food delivery to a crime scene address,” the post said. “This interferes with an active investigation. Please also respect private property laws. Thank you.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!