Trump White House Drops Bonkers War Hype Video Smash-Cutting Through Hollywood Clips

President Donald Trump’s White House used its official channel to post a bonkers war hype video mixing a dubious collection of Hollywood clips with actual war footage.

The president’s team has already taken criticism for their exuberant celebrations of Trump’s war with Iran, including a video that mixed footage from the video game “Call of Duty” with actual war video.

But that hasn’t dissuaded them. On Thursday night, the White House posted a message to X that read “JUSTICE THE AMERICAN WAY. 🇺🇸🔥,” and included a video that smash-cut between over a dozen film and television clips, along with a jacked-up electronivc track and some real bombing footage.

It begins with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man character Tony Stark intoning “Daddy’s home!” and goes on from there to include:

TONY STARK: Wake up, Daddy’s home! JARVIS: Welcome home, sir. RUSSELL CROWE AS MAXIMUS IN GLADIATOR: Strength and honor. MEL GIBSON IN BRAVEHEART: What will you do without freedom? TOM CRUISE IN TOP GUN: Maverick’s inbound! (ACTUAL BOMB FOOTAGE) BOB ODENKIRK IN BETTER CALL SAUL: You can’t conceive of what I’m capable of! MASTER CHIEF FROM HALO: Finishing this fight. (ACTUAL BOMB FOOTAGE) KEANU REEVES IN JOHN WICK: YEAH! I’M THINKIN’ I’M BACK! TOM CRUISE IN TROPIC THUNDER: (DANCING) SUPERMAN: I’m here to fight for truth and justice in the American way. (WAR FOOTAGE INTERCUTTING) WALTER WHITE FROM BREAKING BAD: I am the danger! SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH: F.A. OPTIMUS PRIME FROM TRANSFORMERS: Time to find out. DEADPOOL: Maximum effort! YU-GI-OH! CLIP: Here it comes! DRAGON BALL VOICE: Now end this! MORTAL KOMBAT VOICE: Flawless Victory!

While entertainment companies have been leery of defying Trump of late, many Hollywood artists and musical acts have been vocal about asking or demanding Trump not use their work in order to promote his policies and actions.

Watch above via The White House.

