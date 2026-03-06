Russia is providing Iran support in targeting U.S. forces, according to an exclusive new report from the Washington Post.

Citing three people familiar with the ongoing conflict, the Post reported the suspicion that Russia is providing technical assistance to Iran in helping to identify and target U.S. forces to strike. Since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Saturday against Iran, six U.S. service members were killed in Kuwait by an Iranian drone.

“It does seem like it’s a pretty comprehensive effort,” one of the people familiar with the situation said.

Another said Russia’s support for Iran may boil down to U.S. support for Ukraine, a country Russia has invaded and battled for years.

“The Russians are more than aware of the assistance that we’re giving the Ukrainians,” the person said. “I think they were very happy to try to get some payback.”

According to the officials, Russia is providing Iran with “targeting information to attack U.S. forces.” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth appeared to push back on this, however, saying Iran allies Russia and China are “not really a factor here.”

“The Iranian regime is being absolutely crushed,” White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said. “Their ballistic missile retaliation is decreasing every day, their navy is being wiped out, their production capacity is being demolished, and proxies are hardly putting up a fight.”

President Donald Trump had laid out a timeframe of a few weeks for his military operation against Iran, but he’s also warned it could expand beyond that and end up including other countries, like Cuba. The strikes thus far have killed much of Iran’s leadership, including the country’s supreme leader.

Trump said this week that he expects Iran to respond, possibly with attacks on American civilians.

“I think they’re worried about that all the time,” he said. “We think about it all the time. We plan for it. But yeah, you know, we expect some things. Like I said, some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!