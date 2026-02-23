Epstein’s Brother Hangs Up On Piers Morgan in Bizarro Phoner: ‘These Are the Questions I Don’t Get Into’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother Mark Epstein abruptly ditched his phone interview with Piers Morgan on Monday after the Uncensored host asked, “But you care about the victims of your brother, I presume?”

“These are the questions I don’t get into. Have a good day,” Epstein said, right before hanging up.

Morgan played with his earpiece for a moment before realizing Epstein was gone.

“Okay, well, extraordinary,” Morgan said. “Not a difficult question to answer.”

Morgan asked the question after Epstein said he was mainly focused on his belief that his brother did not kill himself while in prison in 2019. Jeffrey Epstein was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges when he committed suicide.

“I’m just concerned that my brother — whoever and whatever he was — was murdered,” Mark Epstein said on Monday. “That’s my concern.”

The interview comes a month after the Justice Department released the latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein-related files. Attorney General Pam Bondi later said the DOJ has complied with federal law and released “all” Epstein documents, following the batch of 3.5 million published at the end of January.

President Donald Trump said earlier this month the files “absolve” him of any wrongdoing. They also included an FBI document showing Trump thanked Florida cops for investigating Epstein and told them to “focus” on “evil” Ghislaine Maxwell back in 2006, among many other files.

The files appeared to spur 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin to breach the secure perimeter at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Sunday with a shotgun before being shot dead by Secret Service. Martin was “fixated” on the Epstein files and believed there was a “government cover-up” taking place, TMZ reported.

Mark Epstein told Morgan on Monday that he did not have the closest relationship with his brother and that he wasn’t interested in discussing the files.

“I no longer answer questions about the things in the files,” he said, “which I really, to be honest, don’t care about.”

Watch above via YouTube.

