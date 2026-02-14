BREAKING: Pam Bondi Says DOJ Released ‘All’ Epstein Files — Names Trump, Biden, Zuckerberg, Tucker Carlson Among ‘Politically Exposed Persons’

The Justice Department said it has released “all” files tied to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, according to a letter sent by Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche to lawmakers on Saturday night.

Bondi and Blanche’s letter said the DOJ has fulfilled its obligation to release files as part of the Epstein Transparency Act and outlined why it redacted certain portions.

“In accordance with the requirements of the Act, and as described in various Department submissions to the courts of the Southern District of New York assigned to the Epstein and [Ghislaine] Maxwell prosecutions and related orders, the Department released all ‘records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department’ that ‘relate to’ [Epstein],” the letter said.

It also included a lengthy list of government officials and “political exposed persons” who were named in the files.

That list included President Donald Trump, ex-President Joe Biden, Tucker Carlson, Bruce Springsteen, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, California Sen. Adam Schiff (D), Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin, Barbara Streisand, ex-Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Barack Obama, among many others.

“Names appear in the files released under the Act in a wide variety of contexts,” the letter noted. “For example, some individuals had extensive direct email contact with Epstein or Maxwell, while other individuals are mentioned only in a portion of a document (including press reporting) that on its face is unrelated to the Epstein or Maxwell matters.”

The letter said “No records were withheld or redacted ‘on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.'”

Politico senior legal affairs reporter Josh Gerstein shared the letter on X; you can read the full six-page document by clicking here.

JUST IN: DOJ sends Hill a letter purporting to fulfill requirement in Epstein Files Transparency Act for an explanation of all redactions from released files. The six-page letter is a lot less detailed than 1 would get in run-of-the-mill #FOIA case. Doc: https://t.co/5PT7HWgJ0N — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 15, 2026

It was addressed to Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), and House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

The Justice Department, according to the letter, worked “in consultation with victim counsel and victims directly” on what should be redacted in the files. That included “personally indentifiable information of victim or victims’ personal and medical files,” which the letter said “would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”

Saturday’s letter comes just days after Bondi was lambasted by a number of Democratic lawmakers — and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) — over her handling of Epstein-related files.

Raskin started the hearing off by accusing Bondi of “ignoring” victims of Jeffrey Epstein and leading a “massive Epstein cover-up” that he said is the biggest failure in Justice Department history.

“You replace real prosecutors with counterfeit stooges who robotically do the president’s bidding,” Raskin said. “Nothing in American history comes close to this complete corruption of the justice function and contamination of federal law enforcement.”

Bondi got her own shots in, branding Raskin a “washed-up, loser lawyer” who was a political failure.

The Saturday letter also comes after the Justice Department released 3.5 million files on Epstein at the end of January. Trump told reporters those files “absolve” him of any wrongdoing, and they included an FBI document showing Trump thanked Florida cops and told them to “focus” on “evil” Maxwell back in 2006, among many other files.

Bondi and Blanche did not mention the letter on their social media accounts on Saturday, and there is no mention of more files — or the letter — on the Justice Department’s website.

Other famous names mentioned in the letter include: Massie, George Clooney, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), Jared Kushner, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Elon Musk, ex-Vice President Mike Pence, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D), California Rep. Eric Swalwell (D), Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former President Bill Clinton, and former Attorney General Eric Holder.

The DOJ has a dedicated “Epstein Library” hub where it has been releasing all Epstein-related files, which you can scan for yourself by clicking here.

