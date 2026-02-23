Gavin Newsom’s Comms Director Tells Reporter to ‘F*ck Off’ for Asking About His Dyslexia Diagnosis

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s press team was not thrilled with Real Clear Politics reporter Susan Crabtree having the audacity to ask about the Democratic governor’s claim he suffers from dyslexia on Monday.

“Respectfully, f*ck off,” Newsom Comms Director Izzy Gardon replied over email.

Crabtree shared the response in a post on X.

🚨🚨EXCLUSIVE and BREAKING: What about that @GavinNewsom dyslexia disgnosis – can the gov. provide any paperwork related to his dyslexia diagnosis at any time of his life? Newsom’s comms team just now tells me to “fuck off.” Think @GavinNewsom’s comms team is losing it today? pic.twitter.com/oT3GoK5Cxi — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) February 23, 2026

She then shared the full email that set Gardon off in a follow-up post.

Crabtree pointed out Newsom has said he found the paperwork on his dyslexia diagnosis in 2018 after his dad died; she also noted that Newsom said he was diagnosed in 1972, when he was around five-years-old.

She asked for proof of the diagnosis or “If the early paperwork is not available, is there any evidence of a more recent dyslexia diagnosis he can provide?”

Her question came a day after Newsom referenced the reading disorder during an interview in Atlanta to promote his new memoir. Newsom said the public has “never seen me read a speech, because I cannot read a speech” due to dyslexia.

That interview drew more attention on Monday for a different comment Newsom made, which some critics called a racist attempt to appeal to Black voters by highlighting his poor SAT score.

“I’m not, you know, I’m not trying to impress you. I’m just trying to impress upon you, I’m like you. I’m no better than you,” Newsom said. “I’m a 960 SAT guy. And you know, I’m not trying to offend anyone [and] act ‘all there’ if you got 940. But literally a 960 SAT guy.”

Newsom was shredded by many conservatives for that remark, and the governor got into a war of words with Fox News star Sean Hannity over it.

“You didn’t give a sh*t about the President of the United States of America posting an ape video of President Obama or calling African nations sh*tholes — but you’re going to call me racist for talking about my lifelong struggle with dyslexia?” Newsom posted on X.

He added, “Spare me your fake f*cking outrage, Sean.”

Hannity shot back at Newsom a couple hours later.

“Spare me your phony lectures about your impoverished life,” Hannity posted. “Tells us more about the Safaris you went on as a child. Your slick hair gel, shtick and bullsh*t is getting old. You are the worst governor in the country.”

Crabtree referenced that exchange in her email, saying Newsom used his dyslexia claim to “hit back” at Hannity. Gardon did not like it or her questions, apparently.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!