‘F*ck ICE!’ Parade of Music Stars Slam Trump’s Raids at Grammy Pre-Show

The 2026 Grammy Premiere Ceremony doubled as a star-studded protest against President Donald Trump and his immigration raids on Sunday, with singer Kehlani yelling “F*ck ICE!” after receiving her award for Best R&B Performance.

“Everybody is so powerful in this room… and together we’re stronger in numbers to speak against all the injustice going on in the world right now,” Kehlani said. “So instead of letting it be just a couple few here and there I hope everybody is inspired to join together as a community of artists and speak out against what’s going on. And I’m gonna leave this and say f*ck ICE!”

That drew a healthy applause from the Los Angeles crowd.

You can see her speech below:

Kehlani also sported an “ICE OUT” pin on her dress.

She was far from the only artist who ripped Trump and ICE on Sunday.

A number of artists wore those same pins, including folk legend Joni Mitchell, country singer Margo Price, pianist Robert Glasper, and singer-songwriter PinkPantheress.

Jazz singer Samara Joy wore the pin as well; she told Variety on the red carpet that she was wearing it to “stand up” for all the people dealing with “tragedies.”

Singer Shaboozey won the trophy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen,” which he made alongside Jelly Roll. He dedicated his Grammy to immigrants in his speech:

Immigrants built this country, literally. Actually. So this is for them. For all children of immigrants, and for those who came to this country in search of a better opportunity, to be part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity for everyone.

The artists wore their anti-ICE pins and made their statements following the shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota last month.

This was just from the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, where less-popular awards are handed out; there will likely be more anti-ICE and anti-Trump statements during the main show, which starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

