Latin pop legend Gloria Estefan spoke out about President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown after winning a Grammy, citing a lesson she took from studying the Holocaust.

The music stars came out to shine Sunday night at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, during which outrage over the deportation operations across the country spilled over.

Estefan accepted 2026 Grammy Award for Best Tropical Latin Album for Raíces at the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, after which she and husband Emilio Estefan took to the red carpet, where they were asked about the situation:

REPORTER: I know you took the time backstage to really talk about what’s happening in our country right now with Latinos. Talk to me about why it was important for you to use that moment to spread that message. GLORIA ESTEFAN: Look, I use the moment because they asked me about it, but I’ve used the moment before. I have been very vocal about the fact that I’m scared of what I’m seeing in this country. I’ve been living here for decades. This is not the place that I grew up in. We need to all stand up. In college, I took literature of the Holocaust, and the biggest lesson that I learned was that silence is our biggest enemy. We all have to stand together and say that we, okay, we agree that the border has to be secured, but this is not what’s happening. People, families are being torn apart, children, hundreds of children are in detention and in horrible conditions. I have personal experience with people in my circle that their loved ones have been taken away and have been months in detention for no reason because they haven’t been deported, they haven’t done anything. So no, we need to stand up and we need vote and show our political and economic power.

