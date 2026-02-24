Jasmine Crockett’s Campaign Reportedly Called Police on CNN Reporter 

The Senate campaign of Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is intensifying hostilities with disfavored reporters, according to Semafor.

In a report published on Tuesday, the outlet said that in separate incidents this month, Crockett’s campaign called the police on CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere and escorted Atlantic reporter Elaine Godfrey off the premises at a campaign rally.

Earlier this month, Crockett’s campaign called the Capitol Police on Dovere because “he may have trespassed when he attempted to visit a campaign office location.” Dovere interviewed Crockett in December before she announced her Senate run.

CNN declined to comment.

Then at a rally in Texas on Tuesday, security for Crockett removed Godfrey from the venue, Semafor stated. Godfrey profiled Crockett last year, and the reporter’s coverage has apparently frustrated the congresswoman and her campaign. Before the profile’s publication, Crockett told Godfrey that she was “shutting down the profile and revoking all provisions.”

Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg told Semafor that a reporter for the outlet was registered to attend the rally, but was escorted from the premises.

“In a democracy, elected officials answer questions from the press rather than hide from them,” Goldberg said without naming Godfrey. “This is completely unacceptable behavior by Rep. Crockett and her team, and needs to be addressed immediately.”

Crockett’s campaign denied that Godfrey was removed from the rally.

The congresswoman is running for the nomination in this year’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate against state Rep. James Talarico, who received a boost after CBS pulled his interview with Stephen Colbert due to pressure from the Federal Communications Commission.

The candidates are hoping to replace Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who is trying to fend off a primary challenge from controversial Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

