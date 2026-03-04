Jasmine Crockett Concedes in Texas Senate Primary After Losing to James Talarico

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) conceded defeat in the Democratic Texas Senate election primary on Wednesday, offering congratulations to the winner, Texas State Rep. James Talarico.

“This morning I called James and congratulated him on becoming the Senate nominee,” Crockett wrote in a statement on social media. “Texas is primed to turn blue and we must remain united because this is bigger than any one person. This is about the future of all 30 million Texans and getting America back on track.”

She concluded, “With the primary behind us, Democrats must rally around our nominees and win. I’m committed to doing my part and will continue working to elect Democrats up and down the ballot.”

Despite receiving an endorsement from former Vice President Kamala Harris, Crockett was defeated by Talarico by more than 150,000 votes, with the Texas state representative gaining 53% of the total vote versus Crockett’s 46% with 92% of votes in.

In a bid to win over fellow Democrats, Crockett’s campaign highlighted President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks against her. However, multiple clashes with reporters, along with a significant amount of media attention for Talarico, resulted in Crockett’s campaign falling out of favor with voters.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) congratulated Talarico in a statement following his victory.

“James Talarico has spent years fighting for Texans in the state house, where he went to bat for teachers and students, fought to lower the cost of health care, and took on corruption in politics. Now, he’s ready to take that fight to the U.S. Senate,” they wrote. “As an eighth-generation Texan, former middle school teacher, and Presbyterian seminarian, James will be a fighter for Texans from all walks of life and of all political stripes. In November, Texans will elect a champion for working people: James Talarico.”

