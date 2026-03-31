MS NOW’s Chris Jansing asked Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) if her position is “at risk” after pulling out dipping polling numbers for Congress and both major political parties.

Crockett joined Jansing on Tuesday, and after the congresswoman blasted both President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Jansing pulled out a Harvard/Harris poll that puts all of Congress in a bad light.

“I have to say, though, it’s not only the president’s ratings that are bad; Congress isn’t doing so great. In fact, Democrats aren’t doing so great,” Jansing said.

According to the survey, approval for Congress has dipped to 30%. For Republicans and Democrats, a majority disapprove of both, with Democrats carrying a 43% approval and Republicans having a 44% approval.

The poll was conducted March 25-26 among more than 2,000 registered voters. It has a margin of error of approximately 2%.

Crockett admitted incumbents on “both sides” are at risk in the upcoming midterms, and argued that is why an increasing number have chosen to step away from Congress altogether.

“I agree, but what usually happens is people are usually like, all the rest of them are bad, and they keep voting for their own, right? So that’s typically what happens,” Crockett said.

Check out the exchange below:

CHRIS JANSING: I have to say, though, it’s not only the president’s ratings that are bad, Congress isn’t doing so great. In fact, Democrats aren’t doing so great. So there’s a new poll out. Congressional approval is down to 30%. Democrats don’t fare any better, by the way, than Republicans do. So are you at risk of an election that’s essentially “throw the bums out?” That’s bad for a lot of incumbents because if you go out there and you talk to a lot folks, they are sick of it not being functional, and they’re sick of the finger pointing. They think it’s all a mess. JASMINE CROCKETT: I agree, but what usually happens is people are usually like, all the rest of them are bad, and they keep voting for their own, right? So that’s typically what happens. JANISNG: That’s also true, yes, you’re right about that. CROCKETT: So, you know, we will see. I think that every single elected official needs to figure out what it takes to actually make sure that their constituents are happy and believing in the work that they’re doing. And so this is gonna come down to individual incumbents. I do think that there are incumbents on both sides that are at risk. I think that even some of them recognize that and they decided to retire or leave or run for something else. I also think that, you know, there is a sentiment on both sides of the aisle where people are just kind of over the lack of function within government themselves. They may not say that out front, but that is one of the reasons that a lot of people are transitioning. We will have a historic number of members that have left both the House and the Senate from both parties this term.

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!