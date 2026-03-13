Newsmax Host Greg Kelly Rips Hegseth’s Iran ‘Trash Talk’: Save It for Your ‘Podcast Bros’

In a Friday X post, Newsmax host Greg Kelly ripped Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over his “trash talk” amid the ongoing U.S. conflict with Iran, emphasizing that he should save that type of rhetoric for his “podcast bros.”

“Pete Hegseth should save his ‘trash talk’ for his Podcast Bros,” wrote Kelly, host of Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports. “The reason PROFESSIONAL WARRIORS avoid unnecessary TAUNTING of the Enemy: it can come back and Bite, HARD.”

Pete Hegseth should save his “trash talk” for his Podcast Bros. The reason PROFESSIONAL WARRIORS avoid unnecessary TAUNTING of the Enemy: it can come back and Bite, HARD. And it’s the PILOTS who fly over enemy territory at Risk. I served with FOUR PILOTS who got shot down and… pic.twitter.com/WTLjInWhoq — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) March 13, 2026

He continued, “And it’s the PILOTS who fly over enemy territory at Risk. I served with FOUR PILOTS who got shot down and TORTURED. Lose an engine (only one in the F-35, thanks a lot Lockheed Martin!)—and they’ll be the ones to answer for Pete’s Rhetoric. Let General [Dan] Cain talk more.”

During a Friday presser, seemingly using some of the rhetoric Kelly mentioned, Hegseth said:

We know the new so-called not so supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured. He put out a statement yesterday, a weak one. There was no voice and no video. It was a written statement. He called for unity, apparently killing tens of thousands of protesters is his kind of unity. Iran has cameras and voice recorders, why a written statement? I think you know why. His father dead, he’s scared and injured, on the run and lacks legitimacy. It is a mess for them. Who is in charge? Iran may not even know. With every passing hour, we know and we know they know that the military capabilities of their evil regime are crumbling, they can barely community let alone coordinate. Our response? We will keep pressing, keep pushing, keep advancing, no quarter, no mercy for our enemies.

Last week, in an interview with 60 Minutes, Hegseth taunted Iranians in a response to a question on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is providing intelligence to Iran to target U.S. forces, saying “the only ones that need to be worried right now are Iranians that think they’re gonna live.”

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