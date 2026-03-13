Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) expressed bafflement at President Donald Trump’s threshold for ending the war against Iran, which he started on Feb. 28.

The president was asked on Friday when the war would end, and he replied, “When I feel it—feel it in my bones.”

The Trump administration has offered multiple reasons for bombing Iran, and has set no clear benchmark for what would constitute victory. His response on Friday will obviously do nothing to clarify matters.

Greene, once a fervent ally of Trump’s, has sharply criticized the president for supposedly abandoning the America First agenda. The former congresswoman has had several disagreements with Trump, but perhaps none more pronounced than his decision to wage war on Iran. She appeared on Friday’s edition of The Source on CNN, where she called on previously anti-war officials in the administration to speak up.

“I can understand they’re in a difficult position,” Greene said. “They serve at the pleasure of President Trump, and so I would imagine that’s a difficult spot to speak out. But they need to speak out. This is getting– it’s going in a direction where we’re looking at possible boots on the ground.”

Host Kaitlan Collins then cited Trump’s “bones” remark.

“The president said today he would feel it in his bones when this war should end,” Collins said. “Is that a clear exit to you?”

“I have no idea what that means,” Greene responded. “The same way I have no understanding of what he means when he says he doesn’t think he’s going to heaven. So I, you know, those are statements that I find concerning. So, I honestly have no idea what that means.”

Hours earlier, Trump announced on Truth Social that the U.S. had bombed Iran’s Khrag Island in the Persian Gulf. About 90% of Iran’s oil exports pass through the island, though Trump said the strikes were limited to military targets. The president added that if Iran continues to restrict travel through the Strait of Hormuz, he will “reconsider this decision.” Iran effectively closed the strait after the U.S. and Israel began bombing the country.

Watch above via CNN.

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