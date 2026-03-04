Gayle King Signs New Deal With CBS News Amid Speculation She’d Leave the Network: ‘I Am Committed to Our Mission’

Gayle King signed an extension to remain at CBS News amid reports that editor-in-chief Bari Weiss was looking to dump her current contract.

A January report from Variety noted that King makes an estimated $15 million per year. That figure, the report continued, was viewed by Weiss as “no longer viable in a weaker media economy.” Sources also told Variety that King was weighing options, which included a final year at a reduced salary.

On Wednesday, however, The Wall Street Journal reported that King had signed a new deal with CBS News:

TV news programs have faced significant economic headwinds in recent years, with media companies balancing costly bets on sports rights with diminishing revenue from linear broadcast operations. Many top hosts and anchors have been taking pay cuts. King has been the subject of speculation regarding her future with the network, where she has worked for more than a decade. “Rumors of my demise were inaccurate and greatly exaggerated,” King said Wednesday. “CBS News is my longtime home, and I am committed to our mission. I’m excited about continuing at ‘CBS Mornings.’ As always, I’m open to new adventures here and ready to go. It took a minute, but we got there. And now that we are here, I am all in.”

In a show of support for King, Weiss also posted the quote on social media.

