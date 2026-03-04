Candace Owens Sparks Firestorm of Anger by Going All in on Claiming Israel Was Behind 9/11

Candace Owens kicked up yet another firestorm of anger this week when she went all in on pushing the conspiracy theory that Israel was behind the terrorist attacks that killed some 3,000 Americans on September 11, 2001.

On Wednesday morning, Owens replied to a clip of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking the day before about the ongoing U.S.-Israeli airstrikes against Iran. The clip was captioned, “Netanyahu: You see the difference. The tyrants of Tehran target civilians. We target the tyrants of Tehran to protect civilians.”

Owens shared the clip and added, “You murdered 3,000 Americans on 9/11. For starters.”

On Tuesday, Owens posted several additional statements suggesting that Israel was behind the most deadly terrorist attacks in U.S. history. Owens shared a clip from Tucker Carlson spinning an anti-Israel conspiracy theory and added, “From 9/11 to the Lavon Affair and many [sic] inbetween, false-flags are the Israeli way. Mossad agents are taught that they will inherit the earth ‘by way of deception’. Bibi wants a third world war so they can hit a global reset— as they have done everytime people start noticing.”

Owens, who hosts one of the most popular podcasts in the country, also spent Tuesday attacking Blake Neff, the producer of The Charlie Kirk Show and a close friend of the assassinated MAGA influencer. “Of everything I have said on the show— Blake Neff has chosen to author a long-winded response to my OBVIOUS joke about Erika’s Shabbat Shalom world tour,” she wrote, sharing a screenshot of Neff’s reply to Owens’s ongoing attacks against Erika Kirk, who is promoting her late husband’s final book, Stop in the Name of God, which was about his love of observing Shabbat.

“This is what they NEEDED to clarify. They need the world to know that Charlie loved Shabbat. We are beyond parody,” concluded Owens, who has suggested in the past that Israelis may have played a part in Kirk’s killing. Owens has long grabbed headlines for her outlandish conspiracy theories, once going so far as to stake her entire career on her claim that the first lady of France is actually a man.

Owen’s latest screed received the typical avalanche of pushback and anger, including from many on the right.

Brent Scher, the editor in chief of The Daily Wire, Owens’s former employer, shared her post and wrote, “We need better conspiracy theorists. Israel did 9/11 is one of the most tired conspiracies in the playbook. Didn’t know we were stating it as fact now in the asylum.”

We need better conspiracy theorists. Israel did 9/11 is one of the most tired conspiracies in the playbook. Didn’t know we were stating it as fact now in the asylum. https://t.co/fIovR1tSnv — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 4, 2026

Christian Broadcasting Network’s David Brody replied with a satirical math equation for how Owens and Carlson relate to reality and concluded, “Take whatever they say and invert it.”

Remember the Candace and Tucker math. ⬇️ {Truth} = -1 x (T + C) Where:

•T = Tucker Carlson’s position

•C = Candace Owens’ position Meaning:

Take whatever they say and invert it. https://t.co/HusHjcH0nL — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) March 4, 2026

Below are some additional reactions:

I didn’t know that Bibi Netanyahu was the acting leader of Al Qaeda back in 2001, but apparently Candace has solid intelligence on that and will share it with us shortly https://t.co/pNAerfEUSe pic.twitter.com/CCimkysxrv — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) March 4, 2026

How is it that no one in Candace's family loves her enough to get her the help she so desperately needs? https://t.co/l9zMpPqUf6 — Mark Goldfeder (@MarkGoldfeder) March 4, 2026

Osama Bin Laden is not a jew. There are A LOT of American families that are hurt by this toxic click bait. Pick something else. Plenty of hate bait out there to monetize. https://t.co/tVXO0M4HhL — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) March 4, 2026

Candace Owens was behind the assassination attempt on President Trump. I mean while we're all just making things up let's go big https://t.co/bXuvxKKDF0 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) March 4, 2026

I didn’t know your mental institution had WiFi? And it can penetrate the padded firewalls? And you’re incredibly talented. How can you post things while in a straight jacket? https://t.co/PBLRknnbvp — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 4, 2026

