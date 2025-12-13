JUST IN: Brown Shooting Suspect Still on the Loose After Killing 2 People

A shooter on Brown University’s campus killed two people and injured eight others on Saturday evening, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley (D) told reporters during a press conference at about 6:30 p.m. ET.

The shooter remains on the loose, Smiley said. Local police said the suspect is a male, but no other details were shared. He also declined to share any details on the victims of the attack when asked by a reporter.

Brown University warned students via its text alert system to “lock doors, silence phones, and stay hidden until further notice.”

Smiley’s update comes after there were conflicting reports about the shooter being apprehended, which added to the confusion and chaos.

CNN anchor Jessica Dean, at about 5:11 p.m. ET, reported one suspect was in custody. That report was based on one of the notifications from Brown’s campus alert system, which was retracted minutes later by the university.

President Donald Trump similarly posted on Truth Social the FBI is “on the scene” and that the “suspect is in custody” — although Brown University put out a conflicting notification right after, saying the suspect had not been apprehended.

The president, a few minutes later, posted Brown University police “reversed their previous statement — The suspect is NOT in custody.”

Smiley acknowledged there had been “misinformation” about the shooter being apprehended. He told reporters an “individual who was preliminarily thought to be involved and was later determined to have no involvement.”

Brown’s campus alert system told students:

Remember: RUN, if you are in the affected location, evacuate safely if you can; HIDE, if evacuation is not possible, take cover; FIGHT, as a last resort, take action to protect yourself. Stay tuned for further safety information.

Campus police, as well as Providence cops, are on the scene.

Brown’s alert system said the shooter was spotted near the Barus and Holley engineering building. The shooting happened as most students were still on campus, with final exams coming up this week. Smiley said the first phone call about the shooting was made at 4:05 p.m. local time.

The mayor and police did not know what type of firearm was used, and they did not recover any weapons.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.