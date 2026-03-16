‘Did You Follow That?’ CNN’s Kasie Hunt Plays Side-By-Side Recording Of Trump Contradicting Himself on Iran

CNN’s Kasie Hunt played side-by-side tape of President Donald Trump contradicting himself while talking about the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

“As we come on the air, the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz is escalating as President Donald Trump waffles sometimes by the minute on whether the U.S. expects or needs or even wants help in securing the critical waterway,” Hunt said.

The time-coded video began with Trump saying at 12:21 p.m., “If we ever needed help, they won’t be there for us. I’ve just known that for a long period of time.”

Then, at 12:53 p.m., Trump said, “We have some that are really enthusiastic. They’re coming already.” The recording continued:

12:54 p.m.: This is a need, need would be one of the big boys. 12:55 p.m.: If we need them in boats or if we need anything any piece of apparatus that they may have because of a situation that they have they should be jumping to help us. 12:19 p.m.: We want them to come and help us with the Strait. 12:56 p.m.: My attitude is, we don’t need anybody. We’re the strongest nation in the world. We have the strongest military by far in the world we don’t need them.

“Did you follow that?” Hunt asked. “We had a hard time following that. Let’s underscore: We’re now more than two weeks into this war. Oil and gas prices only climbing, the national average now $3.70 a gallon for gas. That’s more than 75 cents higher than it was just a month ago. That has the administration looking for any way to get more oil flowing as soon as possible.”

Hunt added, “Sources tell CNN that U.S. Officials are looking to rally support for an international coalition to secure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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