Ari Melber Resurfaces Footage of Bannon Confronting Epstein Over ‘Depravity’ Against ‘Young Women’ After Latest Photo Dump

MS NOW’s Ari Melber played a clip Saturday of Steve Bannon confronting Jeffrey Epstein on tape over his sexual “depravity,” allegedly in an attempt to rehabilitate Epstein’s reputation.

The video was shot some time in 2019 before Epstein’s arrest on federal sex trafficking charges that led to his suicide in a Manhattan jail cell. According to Melber, the video adds important context to Friday’s photo dump from the Epstein estate that shows the two men together.

“Here, Bannon is aware of how much trouble Epstein is in and how much criticism there is of his past conduct, and he wants to help him,” Melber said.

Epstein took a plea deal on state charges in Florida in 2008 to avoid a looming federal indictment for sex trafficking. He served just 13 months.

Melber showed a 2019 email exchange in which Epstein wrote, “The Christians I met with feel, the media portraying me as beyond redemption is deeply troubling and offensive.”

Bannon wrote back, “…we must counter ‘rapist who traffics in female children to be raped by the world’s most powerful, richest men’ — that can’t be redeemed. Can’t redeem unredeemable — you are a lot of things — which we will show — but you are NOT that.”

The emails led Melber to ask, “Why is one of Trump’s top aides…telling Epstein in no uncertain all caps terms, ‘You’re NOT that guy’? Accusers and a lot of evidence certainly suggests otherwise.”

Melber continued, “And I want you to note here how Bannon speaks of them on a ‘team,’ that they’re going to do this together and show Epstein’s, quote, ‘better side,’ if you will.”

Melber explained that Bannon recorded 15 hours of video of Epstein for a documentary.

“No movie has come out,” Melber said, adding that “there was a trailer released in 2021.”

“Now we see behind the scenes how Bannon was not just making a movie or an interview, but wanted to help [Epstein] redeem himself from what all these accusers and survivors and evidence has shown him to be,” Melber said.

The video clip showed Epstein and Bannon sitting across from one another.

EPSTEIN: The future is for the way women think. BANNON: The way women think. EPSTEIN: That’s correct. BANNON: Is that not a SOP because of of all the depravity you’ve done against young women and your new SOP is that women’s thinking is the future? EPSTEIN: No. I’ve been — I’ve always believed that women would be, in fact, be able to take over. I’m a firm believer and supporter of Time’s Up.

“He’s a supporter of Time’s Up!” Melber exclaimed, referring to the women’s movement aimed at combatting sexual harassment in the workplace.

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.