Trump’s No-Flip Coin Toss at Army-Navy Game Stuns Internet: ‘Looked Like a Space Alien Wholly Unfamiliar With the Concept’

President Donald Trump found a new way to get the internet to flip out on Saturday — by doing the ceremonial coin flip before the Army-Navy football game.

But there was just one problem with it — the coin did not appear to rotate at all. It was, as Outkick’s Clay Travis pointed out on X, an “unprecedented coin toss that doesn’t appear to flip at all.”

President Trump with the unprecedented coin toss that doesn’t appear to flip at all. pic.twitter.com/6jY9Uhq6n6 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 13, 2025

The president, while standing at midfield at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, grabbed the coin from the ref, made an amused face for a moment, and asked “are you all set?”

He then took the coin in his gloved right hand and lobbed it up in the air — almost like he was tossing an alley-oop to an NBA star like Anthony Edwards — with the coin appearing to go straight up, make no revolutions, before landing on the field. Trump pointed at the coin on the ground, for good measure, before the ref said it came up tails, meaning Army won the toss.

The no-flip coin toss cracked up a number of X users, with one user joking Trump “just invented a brand new way to flip a coin.”

Donald Trump just invented a brand new way to flip a coin — Michael Mockler (@esquiremichael1) December 13, 2025

Trump at army vs navy game. He threw the coin in the air instead of flipping it. And the way he grabbed the coin, lmao. pic.twitter.com/qdG0Z5U2j3 — Top Ape (@TopBlastScams) December 13, 2025

Trumps coin toss being a beer die toss is so fucking funny

pic.twitter.com/jvybw7cfQy — doogs (@d00gs) December 13, 2025

Another joked he executed the “single worst coin flip” in history — and would be headed to the “hall of shame” as a result.

Donald Trump may have executed the single worst coin flip in history. That coin is headed to the hall of shame! — Hal_For_NY__ (@HalforNY__) December 13, 2025

How does Trump not know how to flip a coin!? — fake sports news (@FAUXSPORTZ) December 13, 2025

Over on Bluesky, meanwhile, users were a little more critical.

That should not come as a huge surprise, though, considering the platform was dubbed “Blue Heaven” for liberals looking to ditch Elon Musk’s X, following Trump’s 2024 election victory.

One user said Trump’s unique coin toss was a sign of senility, while another dubbed him “Dementia Donnie” for it.

Another user, Dan Gartland, found it more amusing than anything, saying Trump “looked like a space alien wholly unfamiliar with the concept.”

Here is a taste of some of those Bluesky reactions:

You get the idea.

Trump became the 10th sitting president to attend and officiate the coin toss at the yearly Army-Navy game. President Theodore Roosevelt was the first POTUS to attend the annual matchup in 1901, and President John F. Kennedy was the first president to do the coin flip in 1961.

His coin toss came shortly after he said there will be “very serious retaliation” against ISIS for killing three Americans in Syria.