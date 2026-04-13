‘Get Rid of All of Them!’ Fox Host Backs Plan to Expel ‘Dirty’ Lawmakers From Congress — Including ‘Complete Disgrace’ Republican

Fox News host Lawrence Jones threw his support behind a plan to expel “dirty” lawmakers from Congress en masse, including a Republican representative who he branded a “complete disgrace.”

The declaration came during a segment on Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who suspended his gubernatorial bid in an X post late Sunday after several rape and sexual misconduct allegations surfaced.

After reporter Alex Hogan brought the latest on the Swalwell saga, Jones suggested a broader scope and punishment for misbehaving lawmakers.

“I do like the idea of the motion to get rid of all of them,” Jones said. “There is many congressmen and congresswomen that are just dirty. Gonzalez in Texas has become a complete disgrace. I like the idea of them cleaning house. Put ’em all on one ballot and expel them all so we can get clean politicians in this.

Jones was referring to Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-TX), who dropped his reelection bid under pressure from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, but remains a sitting congressman.

Read the exchange below:

ALEX HOGAN: Swalwell has been accused of sexual misconduct by four women. Allegations include one former staffer who says he sexually assaulted her on two occasions. The 45-year-old Democrat has repeatedly denied these claims. Last night he made the announcement on X suspending his campaign writing, quote, “To my family, staff, friends and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made my past. I will fight these serious false allegations that have been made. But that’s my fight not a campaign’s.” Now the Department of Homeland security is investigating another case, whether Swalwell hired a Brazilian nanny illegally without the proper paperwork. The House is back in session today. Some Democrats and Republicans have said that if Swalwell does not resign, they will try to bring these votes to force him out of the post. Back to you. BRIAN KILMEADE: Yeah, he doesn’t seem he has any support. Thank you so much, Alex. LAWRENCE JONES: I do like the idea of the motion to get rid of all of them. There is many congressmen and congresswomen that are just dirty. Gonzalez in Texas- AINSLEY EARHARDT: The Republican, right. JONES: … has become a complete disgrace. I like the idea of them cleaning house. Put ’em all on one ballot and expel them all so we can get clean politicians in there. EARHARDT: That would be nice, right? We will see what happens. You have Anna Paulina Luna from Florida, she has filed that motion to expel him in Congress. There are just a lot of women that have come out over the weekend, so probably more to come.

Gonzalez admitted last month that he had an affair with a married staffer who later committed suicide by setting herself on fire.

Weeks later, text messages between Gonzalez and the staffer were obtained by the San Antonio Express News, showing Gonzales asking her what she wore to bed and what kind of underwear she was wearing, as well as requesting nude photos. The messages go on to describe how he wished to have sex with her and have her “squeeze my balls.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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