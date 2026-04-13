‘Gross Blasphemy!’ MAGA Die-Hards Deliver Rare Rebuke of Trump for Posting ‘Unacceptable’ Meme Depicting Himself as Jesus

President Donald Trump triggered a rare wave of backlash late Sunday from his most loyal supporters after he shared an AI-generated image portraying himself as Jesus Christ that infuriated religious MAGA die-hards who accused him of “blasphemy.”

The image, posted to Truth Social, shows the president appearing in a Christ-like role, healing a sick patient while surrounded by followers. The post quickly spread across social media through the night, drawing fiery rebuke from allies and exploding fresh tensions within the MAGA coalition.

Conservative Daily Wire contributor Michael Knowles was among those to vocally break ranks and call out the post, urging the president to “delete the picture.”

I assume someone has already told him, but it behooves the President both spiritually and politically to delete the picture, no matter the intent. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) April 13, 2026

His Daily Wire colleague, writer Megan Basham followed:

​​https://twitter.com/megbasham/status/2043532479194075630

Riley Gaines, host of The Riley Gaines Show podcast for OutKick, warned bluntly: “God shall not be mocked.”

Why? Seriously, I cannot understand why he'd post this. Is he looking for a response? Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well

2) God shall not be mocked https://t.co/GViHqWeDEr — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 13, 2026

OutKick writer Jon Root also took to X to trash the post as “reprehensible” and “blasphemous.”

This is blasphemous Trump portraying himself as Jesus Christ, descending from the clouds, healing the sick, with people praying to him, is reprehensible. If only there was a qualified leader of the White House Faith Office, and not a heretic, so this wouldn’t happen or at… pic.twitter.com/cGAJZn3E1o — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) April 13, 2026

Other prominent MAGA influencers and reporters for pro-Trump outlets piled on to condemn the president for the imagery:

Trumps like "guess I'll go out with a bang" https://t.co/w3y3IHvp3i — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 13, 2026

Trumps first post was fine. The Pope has a long documented political record. The follow-up posts? Would not be tolerated for any other religion. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 13, 2026

This is gross blasphemy. Faith is not a prop. You don’t need to portray yourself as a savior when your record should speak for itself. The same God who saved Trump’s life from that bullet sent His son Jesus to die for our sins. He died for Trump just as much as for you and I. pic.twitter.com/0Xl94nzt2A — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) April 13, 2026

“Yeah, but the pope said…” Guys, some things can’t be excused by turning them into online slap fights because some things have larger implications than online slap fights. Such as blasphemy. Trump needs to delete that meme and apologize. It’s that simple. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 13, 2026

I think it’s time we’re honest. This is too far and crosses the line. pic.twitter.com/vze9ULljvZ — Tim Sharp 🍊 🍊 🇺🇸 (@realtimsharp) April 13, 2026

This is BLASPHEMY and the church needs to stand against it. pic.twitter.com/6yjSwsNd1q — Victor Nieves (@ItsVictorNieves) April 13, 2026

As a Christian, I’m offended by this, and I don’t know how any Christian would not be offended by this. There is only one Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Mocking Him is not OK. God will not be mocked. https://t.co/HvxUdRrjOb — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 13, 2026

The fury even continued on Truth Social, where the comments beneath Trump’s post raged at him for committing “literal blasphemy.”

Truth Social is revolting on Trump, BIGLY! I have never seen it this bad! It goes on and on! pic.twitter.com/cjOT74KihT — Knoxie (@KnoxieLuv) April 13, 2026

The president posted the image online shortly after he ignited his feud with Pope Leo XIV with a blistering long-winded tirade that attacked the pontiff as “weak.” Trump previously shared AI-generated imagery depicting himself as pope following the death of Pope Francis.

That image also drew criticism at the time, though the latest post has provoked a more wider reaction, uniting his supporters from both the Catholic and protestant traditions against him.

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