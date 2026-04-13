‘Gross Blasphemy!’ MAGA Die-Hards Deliver Rare Rebuke of Trump for Posting ‘Unacceptable’ Meme Depicting Himself as Jesus
President Donald Trump triggered a rare wave of backlash late Sunday from his most loyal supporters after he shared an AI-generated image portraying himself as Jesus Christ that infuriated religious MAGA die-hards who accused him of “blasphemy.”
The image, posted to Truth Social, shows the president appearing in a Christ-like role, healing a sick patient while surrounded by followers. The post quickly spread across social media through the night, drawing fiery rebuke from allies and exploding fresh tensions within the MAGA coalition.
Conservative Daily Wire contributor Michael Knowles was among those to vocally break ranks and call out the post, urging the president to “delete the picture.”
His Daily Wire colleague, writer Megan Basham followed:
https://twitter.com/megbasham/status/2043532479194075630
Riley Gaines, host of The Riley Gaines Show podcast for OutKick, warned bluntly: “God shall not be mocked.”
OutKick writer Jon Root also took to X to trash the post as “reprehensible” and “blasphemous.”
Other prominent MAGA influencers and reporters for pro-Trump outlets piled on to condemn the president for the imagery:
The fury even continued on Truth Social, where the comments beneath Trump’s post raged at him for committing “literal blasphemy.”
The president posted the image online shortly after he ignited his feud with Pope Leo XIV with a blistering long-winded tirade that attacked the pontiff as “weak.” Trump previously shared AI-generated imagery depicting himself as pope following the death of Pope Francis.
That image also drew criticism at the time, though the latest post has provoked a more wider reaction, uniting his supporters from both the Catholic and protestant traditions against him.
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