Fox News Host Slams ‘Narcissistic’ Trump Over ‘Looney Tunes’ Jesus Image

Fox News’s Joey Jones slammed President Donald Trump on Monday over the image the commander-in-chief promoted on Truth Social depicting himself as Jesus Christ.

Trump shared the controversial image late on Sunday evening, sparking a notable backlash from a number of normally Trump-friendly voices.

Among them was Jones, who wrote “That picture is looney tunes. I don’t clutch pearls or feign outrage I think all politicians are narcissistic by nature. But cmon amigo, no unforced errors would be great!” on X.

That picture is looney tunes. I don’t clutch pearls or feign outrage I think all politicians are narcissistic by nature. But cmon amigo, no unforced errors would be great! — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 13, 2026

Jones is a Fox News contributor, as well as the co-host of The Big Weekend Show, which airs on Saturday and Sunday evenings on the network.

Trump’s post came shortly after he excoriated Pope Leo XIV in another wild post, this one notable for its text, which read:

Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about “fear” of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart. I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t! I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country. And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History. Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican. Unfortunately, Leo’s Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me, nor does the fact that he meets with Obama Sympathizers like David Axelrod, a LOSER from the Left, who is one of those who wanted churchgoers and clerics to be arrested. Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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