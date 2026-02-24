Matt Walsh Argues Israel Does Not Have a ‘Right to Exist’ — Nor Does the USA

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pro-MAGA commentator Matt Walsh argued the claim Israel has a “right to exist” is bogus — and the same goes for the USA and every other country on earth.

Walsh made his case on the Monday episode of his eponymous podcast.

“No nation has a right to exist — which doesn’t mean that no nation should exist,” Walsh said. “It just means no nation has a right to exist.”

The topic was on Walsh’s mind after Tucker Carlson and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee bickered over the question during their much-publicized interview last week. Walsh said he hated to be pedantic, but he believes a “right” means a person or country has an “entitlement” to something — and that doesn’t apply to any nation’s claim to its land, he said.

Instead, it all comes down to whether or not a country can defend and support itself, not whether its current inhabitants have historic/cultural/ancestral ties to it.

Here was the key part of Walsh’s argument:

If you as a nation are able to support and defend yourself, you can exist. If you as a nation cannot support or defend yourself, then you have no right to exist. You’re not even a real country. And I apply this logic to every country on earth. People say, “Well would you apply it to America?” Absolutely. If the United States ever got to a point where it cannot exist without the protection and patronage of some other nation, then the United States would have no right to exist at that point. In fact, the United States would already not exist. If we were in some kind of dystopian future where China basically owns the United States and we exist at their pleasure, then we don’t exist anymore — we already don’t exist, and we’re already a vassal of this nation. Our existence would be a phantom, a ruse, a charade.

Walsh added that he understands his view on the topic is “not popular,” but that he can’t view it any other way. He said most countries in his view are “fake,” including places like Somalia and South Sudan.

