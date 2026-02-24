Bret Baier Warns Trump ‘People Are Feeling Pain From This Economy’ Ahead of State of the Union

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier warned that “people are feeling pain from this economy” during a preview of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday’s edition of America’s Newsroom.

Anchor Gillian Turner prompted Baier by noting that 40% of Americans approve and 59% disapprove according to the most recent Fox News poll.

“Yeah, I think there’s going to be a focus on the economy — good morning, Gillian — I think that there’s going to be a real significant part of this speech that deals with what they see, what they passed with the Big Beautiful Bill, what people they believe, the administration believes are starting to feel and will feel as the year progresses. That consumer confidence number is a good sign as you head into this speech because it was low. And there are people that are feeling pain from this economy, and you see that in polls all up and down,” replied Baier. “The president is going to spend a lot of time on the economy, but he has a full plate of issues to deal with — Iran, the fallout from Venezuela, he will react to the Supreme Court and the tariffs, and you wonder how that’s going to go with the Supreme court Justices, several of them in the front row listening to the speech. So it’ll be fascinating to see, expect these stories, weaving in all of these elements with real people as examples, because the president has done that before, and he will do it again.”

Watch above via Fox News.

