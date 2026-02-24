CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin Confronts Ted Cruz Over Kash Patel’s FBI Plane Hypocrisy Following Trip to Olympics

CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin confronted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) over FBI Director Kash Patel’s use of government resources to go to the Olympics.

Patel has been the subject of debate in recent days after he was spotted partying with the U.S. men’s hockey team following its win over Canada in the gold medal game. In the clips that have circulated online, a rowdy Patel was seen drinking beers with the players and enthusiastically celebrating with them. At one point, Patel managed to get President Donald Trump on the phone to congratulate the team.

That phone call was also the source of criticism due to Trump joking about begrudgingly inviting the women’s team — which also won gold — to the White House.

Critics have noted that Patel called out one of his predecessors for non-essential use of FBI planes. In a 2023 clip, Patel slammed former FBI Director Chris Wray for using a “government-funded G5 jet to go to vacations.” Patel also suggested that the government should ground the plane or fine him $15,000 per use of it.

Kash Patel in 2023: “I’m just saying Chris Wray doesn’t need a government funded G5 jet to go to vacations. Maybe we ground that plane. $15,000 every time it takes off. Just a thought.” pic.twitter.com/fwW9WVVBnj — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 3, 2025

On Tuesday morning, Sorkin cited that clip before asking Cruz how he viewed Patel’s use of a government plane. In response, Cruz listed off various achievements by Patel’s FBI and added:

Why was Kash at the Olympics? Because the FBI has an important job protecting security there. And I’ve got to say, you know, it’s interesting, you see Democrats right now who are paying focus groups, saying, “How do we connect with real people. How do we not seem like a bunch of pooftah elitists?” And then they turn around and get really mad: “I can’t believe Kash Patel was drinking a beer and celebrating with the American hockey team after winning the gold.” You know what? I would have loved to have been in that locker room, and I don’t know a guy on planet Earth that wouldn’t have been thrilled to be celebrating.

Watch above via CNBC

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!