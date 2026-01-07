Matt Walsh Instructs Men to Never Reveal Their ‘Most Intimate Feelings’ to Their Wives Because They’ll Look Weak

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Conservative media star Matt Walsh started off 2026 by sharing some advice he said was tough, but necessary for men to hear: they should never reveal their “most intimate feelings” on the internet — or with their wives.

Walsh offered his two cents on his Monday podcast after a viral X post from a man named Justin Murphy caught his attention.

Murphy asked in his lengthy January 3 post if he was a “monster” because after four years of being a father, he was starting to “fear for [his] soul” because he doesn’t like being around his kids; Murphy said his “blood starts to boil” after spending more than 10 minutes with his children. The post has been viewed 18.7 million times by Wednesday, per X’s stats.

Walsh said he had no idea why a man would share something so personal on the internet. He said it would not even be wise to share something like that with your spouse.

“Now she thinks less of you, and she always will. She’s not going to be able to get that out of her head,” Walsh said. “She might pretend to be sympathetic, or maybe she won’t even pretend. What do you want? She’s gonna pat you on the head?”

He continued, “She’s going to think less of you, and the same goes for anyone you divulge this information to.”

Am I just a monster? It's been 4 years since I became a father and I'm beginning to fear for my soul. The truth is I just don't like being around kids for very long. Historically, this is not uncommon among fathers, but today it feels almost illegal. It's causing me a lot of… — Justin Murphy (@jmrphy) January 3, 2026

The Daily Wire commentator said the best option for men was to share such feelings with a close “male confidant,” but said even that should be a last resort for the most agonizing issues men grapple with. And again, he said don’t saddle your wife with your sad feelings.

“The problem is that you are very selfish and very weak, and nobody can fix that problem for you,” Walsh said. “Nobody can do anything about it, nothing. You just need to get over yourself.”

Walsh said he knew his advice went against “modern orthodoxy,” but argued men would be better off in most circumstances just shutting their yaps and not venting their concerns. Only if it is a mental health crisis should they seek help, he said.

“The cold hard reality is that most of your feelings, you should keep to yourself,” he said. “You shouldn’t make them anyone else’s burden or business. They are your feelings.”

