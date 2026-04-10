‘I Don’t Think He Cares!’ National Review’s Noah Rothman Disses Anti-Trump Podcasters on CNN NewsNight

National Review‘s Noah Rothman dissed the group of right-wing podcasters President Donald Trump is feuding with on Thursday evening’s edition of CNN NewsNight.

After Abby Phillip played a montage of Trump praising Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, Alex Jones, and Tucker Carlson in the past, the host addressed Rothman by asserting that “President Trump is really struggling right now trying pretty aggressively to shape the narrative. He appears to be talking to Iran through Truth Social — not sure why that conversation can’t happen in private — and then he is knocking down his one-time allies and trying to pretend as if he didn’t talk to Tucker Carlson maybe about six weeks ago if The New York Times is to be believed.”

“Well, look, I think that montage was extremely fair. The president and the people around him have a tendency to, you know, not apply a lot of discretion to the president’s allies, regardless of who they are, what they say, and in this case, it has come back to bite them,” replied Rothman. “That said, I don’t know who their constituencies are. We know who the president’s constituents are. When it comes to this war, 80, 90% of Republican voters, to say nothing of MAGA voters, self-described MAGA voters, support the war, whereas they do not. Who are they siding with? They’re siding with the president.”

He continued:

Now, I think this ceasefire actually had some legitimacy to it. There was a value to seeing, well, Iran’s position had softened, they were coming closer to us. Our position did not. We were conducting re-strikes on targets we had already hit. It was time to get a breather and see if the diplomatic process could work. It hasn’t worked. Over the course of the last 48 hours, this has become a unilateral ceasefire. If the president allows that to stand, it is a huge embarrassment for him, for the nation, and a sacrifice of American hegemony. That’ll frustrate the podcasters. I don’t think he cares.

The discussion came just a few hours after Trump unleashed on the quartet in a stemwinder of a Truth Social post that read:

I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs. They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too! Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some “free” and cheap publicity. Now they think they get some “clicks” because they have Third Rate Podcasts, but nobody’s talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA — Or I wouldn’t have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE. MAGA agrees with me, and just gave CNN a 100% Approval Rating of “TRUMP,” not Hand Flailing Fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn’t even finish College, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same — Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist! Or Megyn Kelly, who nastily asked me the now famous, “Only Rosie O’Donnell,” question, or “Crazy” Candace Owens, who accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit. Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it’s not even close! Or Bankrupt Alex Jones, who says some of the dumbest things, and lost his entire fortune, as he should have, for his horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax. These so-called “pundits” are LOSERS, and they always will be! Now Fake News CNN, The Failing New York Times, and all of the other Radical Left “News” Organizations, are “hailing” them, and giving them “positive” press for the first time in their lives. They’re not “MAGA,” they’re losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA. As President, I could get them on my side anytime I want to, but when they call, I don’t return their calls because I’m too busy on World and Country Affairs and, after a few times, they go “nasty,” just like Marjorie “Traitor” Brown, but I no longer care about that stuff, I only care about doing right for our Country. MAGA is about WINNING and STRENGTH in not allowing Iran to have Nuclear Weapons. MAGA is about MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and these people have no idea how to do that, BUT I DO, because THE UNITED STATES IS NOW THE “HOTTEST” COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD!

Watch above via CNN.

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