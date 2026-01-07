Trump Nukes NATO, Claims ‘Russia Would Have ALL OF UKRAINE’ Without Him

President Donald Trump sounded off on NATO on Wednesday morning for being cheap, ineffective, and weak without the USA leading it, arguing that Russia would have taken over “ALL OF UKRAINE” if the U.S. did not serve as NATO’s enforcer.

The president shared his criticism on his Truth Social platform. Trump started off by ripping NATO allies for being a bunch of cheap ingrates who were only paying 2% of their gross domestic product towards the organization “UNTIL I CAME ALONG” and made them pay up. POTUS said he twisted their arms into paying 5% of their GDP towards defense by 2035.

“Everyone said that couldn’t be done, but it could, because, beyond all else, they are all my friends,” Trump posted.

He then said Ukraine would have already been swallowed up by Vladimir Putin if he wasn’t commander-in-chief. Here is the key slice of his post:

Without my involvement, Russia would have ALL OF UKRAINE right now. Remember, also, I single-handedly ENDED 8 WARS, and Norway, a NATO Member, foolishly chose not to give me the Noble Peace Prize. But that doesn’t matter! What does matter is that I saved Millions of Lives. RUSSIA AND CHINA HAVE ZERO FEAR OF NATO WITHOUT THE UNITED STATES, AND I DOUBT NATO WOULD BE THERE FOR US IF WE REALLY NEEDED THEM. EVERYONE IS LUCKY THAT I REBUILT OUR MILITARY IN MY FIRST TERM, AND CONTINUE TO DO SO.

The president continued by saying the U.S. will “always be there for NATO, even if they won’t be there for us.”

Trump added that the only country China and Russia “fear and respect is the DJT REBUILT U.S.A.” — referring to himself with his initials. He ended with his trademark “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” phrase and four exclamation points.

His post comes after he told reporters last Saturday he was “not thrilled” with Putin over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War. Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last month to discuss finding an end to the war, and Zelensky told reporters last week that the president was considering sending U.S. troops to his country.