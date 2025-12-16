Mediaite Celebrates the 75 Most Influential Figures in Media

Joe DePaoloDec 16th, 2025, 3:06 pm
 

The stars were out in force Monday night at the new Danny’s NYC to celebrate the release of Mediaite’s Most Influential in Media 2025 — presented by General Motors. Power players from all the major cable news and broadcast networks — along with some heavy hitters from the world of independent media — all came together for an evening filled with good cheer and a whole lot of laughs.

The attendees included the biggest names in news from across the political spectrum.

What separates a Mediaite bash from so many other media industry mixers is that truly unique blend of guests. Competing networks, contrasting viewpoints, were all together in the same room.

And it wasn’t as though they all kept to their corners. The high-wattage guests mingled with each other throughout the event. Indeed, for one memorable night, fierce network rivalries — even among those in the same time slot — were completely cast aside. The mood was convivial. Everyone came to have a good time. And they did.

The evening yielded tons of great images — starting with the hosts from two rival morning shows, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski from Morning Joe and Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones from Fox & Friends, along with Mediaite founder Dan Abrams.

Dan Abrams, Brian Kilmeade, Lawrence Jones, Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough

World News Tonight anchor David Muir lit up the room when he arrived shortly after his broadcast.

David Muir and Dan Abrams

There was some serious CNN star power in the room — as Kaitlan Collins joined her fellow anchors Jim Sciutto and Erica Hill.

Jim Sciutto, Erica Hill, and Kaitlan Collins

Megyn Kelly and her husband Douglas Brunt celebrating their very successful satellite radio shows with SiriusXM VP Dave Gorab.

Dave Gorab, Douglas Brunt, Megyn Kelly, and Dan Abrams

I was fortunate enough to spend some time with fellow Kentuckian Scott Jennings and Joe Scarborough.

Mediaite executive editor Joe DePaolo, Scott Jennings, and Joe Scarborough

ABC’s Jonathan Karl met up with MeidasTouch podcaster (and former Trump fixer) Michael Cohen.

Jon Karl, Michael Cohen, and Dan Abrams

Fox’s Martha MacCallum celebrated her spot among the Most Influential.

Martha MacCallum

Mediaite founding editor Colby Hall was spotted chatting up media power couple Katy Tur of MS NOW and Tony Dokoupil of CBS.

Mediaite founding editor Colby Hall, Katy Tur, and Tony Dokoupil

But my personal favorite photo from the evening was an incredible shot of CNN’s Scott Jennings together with Fox’s Jessica Tarlov. Think about it… a conservative from CNN, a liberal from Fox. Two true media unicorns. And who else could bring them together but us?

Scott Jennings and Jessica Tarlov

And here are some more photos from a truly special night:

Dan Abrams and Lawrence Jones

Dan Abrams, Megyn Kelly, and Douglas Brunt

Kaitlan Collins

Mika Brzezinski, Dan Abrams, and Joe Scarborough

Harry Enten and Sara Sidner

Debra OConnell, Katy Tur, Tony Dokoupil, Dan Abrams, and Mediaite executive editor Joe DePaolo

Andrew Ross Sorkin, Dan Abrams, and Pat Kiernan

Jessica Tarlov and Elie Honig

Bill O’Reilly

Dan Abrams and Brian Stelter

Jessica Tarlov and Kaitlan Collins

Michael Cohen and Tony Dokoupil

Lachlan Cartwright and Oliver Darcy

Douglas Brunt, Megyn Kelly, and Dan Abrams

Lawrence Jones and Brian Kilmeade

Scott Jennings and Dan Abrams

Lawrence Jones and Colby Hall

Joe DePaolo, Scott Jennings, and Joe Scarborough

Andrew Ross Sorkin

Sara Sidner and Kaitlan Collins

Bill Hemmer and Ari Melber

Jon Karl, Michael Cohen, and Dan Abrams

Brian Kilmeade

Scott Jennings, Dan Abrams, and Jessica Tarlov

Andrew Ross Sorkin

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough

Bill Hemmer, Floyd Abrams, and Dan Abrams

Bill O’Reilly

Scott Jennings

Kaitlan Collins and Jon Lemire

Ari Melber

Bill Hemmer and Megyn Kelly

Chris Hansen

