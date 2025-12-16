Mediaite Celebrates the 75 Most Influential Figures in Media

The stars were out in force Monday night at the new Danny’s NYC to celebrate the release of Mediaite’s Most Influential in Media 2025 — presented by General Motors. Power players from all the major cable news and broadcast networks — along with some heavy hitters from the world of independent media — all came together for an evening filled with good cheer and a whole lot of laughs.

The attendees included the biggest names in news from across the political spectrum.

What separates a Mediaite bash from so many other media industry mixers is that truly unique blend of guests. Competing networks, contrasting viewpoints, were all together in the same room.

And it wasn’t as though they all kept to their corners. The high-wattage guests mingled with each other throughout the event. Indeed, for one memorable night, fierce network rivalries — even among those in the same time slot — were completely cast aside. The mood was convivial. Everyone came to have a good time. And they did.

The evening yielded tons of great images — starting with the hosts from two rival morning shows, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski from Morning Joe and Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones from Fox & Friends, along with Mediaite founder Dan Abrams.

World News Tonight anchor David Muir lit up the room when he arrived shortly after his broadcast.

There was some serious CNN star power in the room — as Kaitlan Collins joined her fellow anchors Jim Sciutto and Erica Hill.

Megyn Kelly and her husband Douglas Brunt celebrating their very successful satellite radio shows with SiriusXM VP Dave Gorab.

I was fortunate enough to spend some time with fellow Kentuckian Scott Jennings and Joe Scarborough.

ABC’s Jonathan Karl met up with MeidasTouch podcaster (and former Trump fixer) Michael Cohen.

Fox’s Martha MacCallum celebrated her spot among the Most Influential.

Mediaite founding editor Colby Hall was spotted chatting up media power couple Katy Tur of MS NOW and Tony Dokoupil of CBS.

But my personal favorite photo from the evening was an incredible shot of CNN’s Scott Jennings together with Fox’s Jessica Tarlov. Think about it… a conservative from CNN, a liberal from Fox. Two true media unicorns. And who else could bring them together but us?

And here are some more photos from a truly special night: