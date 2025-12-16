BREAKING: Two More Heritage Foundation Board Members Resign Amid Tucker-Fuentes Fallout

Two more members of The Heritage Foundation’s Board of Trustees, Shane McCullar and Abby Spencer Moffat, resigned on Tuesday, citing concerns over Heritage’s direction and approach to combating anti-Semitism.

A statement from McCullar obtained by Mediaite reads:

When Ed Feulner encouraged me to join the Board of The Heritage Foundation, I did so to help advance the ideals of America’s Founding. My intention was to work from within to further the conservative principles in alignment with our great nation. Today, I have resigned from the Board of Trustees of the Heritage Foundation in furtherance of those same values. No institution that hesitates to condemn antisemitism and hatred—or that gives a platform to those who spread them—can credibly claim to uphold the vision that once made the Heritage Foundation the world’s most respected conservative think tank. And, I cannot, in good conscience, remain on a board that is unwilling to confront the lapses in judgment that have harmed its credibility, its culture, and the conservative movement it once helped shape. I leave with respect for the Heritage Foundation’s past, but I cannot support the course it has chosen for its future. My commitment to the principles that brought me here remains unchanged, which is why I must now step away.

Moffat’s statement reads:

After careful reflection, I have resigned from the Board of Trustees of The Heritage Foundation. This was not an easy decision, given my family’s long and meaningful relationship with the institution, but it was a necessary one. Heritage’s handling of recent challenges reveals a drift from the principles that once defined its leadership. When an institution hesitates to confront harmful ideas and allows lapses in judgment to stand, it forfeits the moral authority on which its influence depends. I remain committed to the ideals of the American Founding and to institutions that champion human dignity and responsible governance. But I cannot remain on a board unwilling or unable to meet this moment with the clarity and courage it requires. I step away in the hope that Heritage will regain the steadiness, discernment, and sense of purpose that once anchored its essential role in American civic life.

After Tucker Carlson conducted a friendly interview with white nationalist leader Nick Fuentes earlier this fall, the think tank’s president, Kevin Roberts, released a fiery video defending Carlson and excoriating what he described as the “venomous coalition” criticizing him. Roberts’s handling of the situation was the subject of much scorn, including on the right, and he eventually recanted.

McCullar and Moffat’s resignations were preceded by Princeton professor and conservative elder Robert George’s departure from the Board. In a November Facebook post, George wrote:

I have resigned from the board of the Heritage Foundation. I could not remain without a full retraction of the video released by Kevin Roberts, speaking for and in the name of Heritage, on October 30th. Although Kevin publicly apologized for some of what he said in the video, he could not offer a full retraction of its content. So, we reached an impasse. Kevin is a good man. He made what he acknowledged was a serious mistake. Being human myself, I have plenty of experience in making mistakes. What divided us was a difference of opinion about what was required to rectify the mistake. I’m sad to be leaving the Heritage board. I have great affection and esteem for Barb Gaby, who chairs the board, and my other board colleagues. I wish them and the Heritage Foundation the very best. My hope for Heritage is that it will be unbending and unflinching in its fidelity to its founding vision, upholding the moral principles of the Judeo-Christian tradition and the civic principles of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States. I pray that Heritage’s research and advocacy will be guided by the conviction that each and every member of the human family, irrespective of race, ethnicity, religion, or anything else, as a creature fashioned in the very image of God, is “created equal” and “endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights.” The anchor for the Heritage Foundation, and for our Nation, and for every patriotic American is that creed. It must always be that creed. If we hold fast to it even when expediency counsels compromising it, we cannot go wrong. If we abandon it, we sign the death certificate of republican government and ordered liberty.

Heritage Foundation Chief Advancement Officer Andy Olivastro told Mediaite, “We’re grateful to Abby and Shane for their service to Heritage. Going forward, we will advance bold initiatives grounded in permanent things and anchored by our Four Cornerstones: the American Family, the Dignity of Work and Future of Free Enterprise, National Security, and American Heritage and Citizenship.”

“We have a responsibility to deliver for the American people, by developing serious ideas, sound policy, and practical solutions that ensure the conservative movement remains a governing majority for generations to come,” added Olivastro. “Our mission is clear: We exist to save the republic and secure it for future generations.”