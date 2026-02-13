‘A Freezer Full of Body Parts in My Basement Vibe’: GOP Senator Trashes ‘Deeply Weird’ Anti-ICE Protesters

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) suggested that many anti-ICE protesters give off a “deeply weird” vibe during an interview with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner on Friday.

Kennedy appeared on The Faulkner Focus Friday, where he commented on Attorney General Pam Bondi’s denunciation of elected officials who have declared “that they are at war with the federal government” with their anti-ICE rhetoric.

Kennedy said the Bondi hearing before the House Judiciary Committee “reminded me of the game room in a mental hospital.”

“This is not complicated,” Kennedy said. “Illegal immigration is illegal. If no one is above the law, then how come people in our country illegally are. They’re not. I support enforcing our immigration laws, I think most Americans do.”

Kennedy argued that it “matters” the way those laws are enforced.

“They have to be enforced in accordance with equal protection, due process and reasonable suspicion standard set forth in Terry v. Ohio, a Supreme Court case. Now, you have the right to protest. I’ve seen some of the protesters. Some of them are deeply weird. Some of them give off this, I don’t know, ‘I’ve got a freezer full of body parts in my basement vibe,’ but that is not against the law,” said Kennedy.

“Ooh,” Faulkner remarked.

“You can be deeply weird in America. You can protest. What you can’t do is protest violently. That, too, is against the law. And, if you protest violently and act like a butthead and try to interfere with a cop, it’s not gonna end well. Even your cocker spaniel knows that,” Kennedy said. “Here’s a tip: Most cops, including ICE officers, will leave you alone unless you do illegal stuff, and that’s what this is all about.”

Kennedy did not address whether Renee Good or Alex Pretti acted “illegally” when they were shot and killed by federal officers in Minneapolis.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) grilled Trump administration officials Thursday on video of the Pretti shooting, saying, “I see nothing here, I mean not even a hint of something that was aggressive on his part.”

Watch the clip above via The Faulkner Focus on Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!