‘What a Special Moment’: John Roberts Gushes Over Trump’s Fort Bragg Speech as President Dances to ‘YMCA’

Fox News hosts John Roberts and Sandra Smith gushed over President Donald Trump’s Fort Bragg speech Friday as he danced to “YMCA.”

“President Trump, you’ve been listening to him for about a half an hour now out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, along with the First Lady Melania Trump, who also had a few words for the members of the military there and their families, John,” Smith said on Friday’s edition of America Reports. “A moment where the president wanted to celebrate Special Forces members, for those who took on the dictator Nicolas Maduro out of Venezuela.”

“And now he’s turning it into a party scene with the Village People!” Roberts exclaimed as Trump broke out his signature dance moves.

“I mean, what a special moment for all the men and women at Fort Bragg, and the Army, and the glorious members of our military around the world,” Roberts said.

Smith commented, “Pretty cool moment for members of the military at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, where you saw them greeted with a big smile from the first lady who is now shaking hands with those along the way. President Trump following closely behind her and a chance for them to meet the president of United States and the first lady, John. I’m sure this is a wonderful day for all those who have been able to attend.”

“And we thank them all for their service and the sacrifice that they and their families make,” Roberts added. “The only people who make a greater sacrifice than our men and women of the military are the military families. So big hat tip to them.”

During his speech, Trump recounted the successful mission to extract Maduro and his wife from Venezuela before sending a warning to Iran.

“We have a situation right now where we sent a very big carrier group to Iran. I’d love to see if we can make a deal. They’ve been difficult to make a deal. I thought we would have had a deal last time. They wish they did and that’s what we did, Operation Midnight Hammer,” said Trump.

Watch the clip above via America Reports on Fox News.

