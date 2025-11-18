President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were both confronted with very tough questions in a shocking moment at an Oval Office press engagement Tuesday.

Shortly after the two leaders began taking questions from the press, ABC News White House correspondent Mary Bruce put both of them on the hot seat about very uncomfortable topics.

“Is it appropriate, Mr. President, for your family to be doing business in Saudi Arabia while you’re president?” Bruce asked. “Is that a conflict of interest?”

Trump received the question with a smirk. Before he could respond, Bruce directed an equally tough question to the Saudi leader — asking him about the 2018 assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence concluded that bin Salman approved personally.

“Your Royal Highness, the U.S. Intelligence concluded that you orchestrated the brutal murder of a journalist, 9/11 families are furious that you are here in the Oval Office,” Bruce said. “Why should Americans trust you? And the same to you, Mr President.”

“Who are you with?!” Trump shot back in disgust.

“ABC,” Bruce replied.

“Fake news!” Trump said. “ABC fake news, one of the worst in the business. But I’ll answer your question.”

Trump then delivered a defense of his family doing business with Saudi Arabia.

“I have nothing to do with the family business,” Trump said. “I have left and I’ve devoted 100% of my energy. What my family does is fine, they do business all over, they’ve done very little with Saudi Arabia actually. I’m sure they could do a lot. And anything they’ve been doing has been very good, that’s what we’ve done, we’ve built a tremendous business for a long time, I’ve been very successful. I decided to leave that success behind and make America very successful.”

The president went on to make a stunning remark about Jamal Khashoggi, which we will cover momentarily.

