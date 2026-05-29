Jimmy Kimmel Delights in Trump’s Sliding Approval Rating With 2 Humiliating Comparisons: ‘Everybody Hates Him’

Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump for his polling slide with a barrage of comparisons that ended with the late-night host ribbing the commander in chief for falling below the approval rating of his own vice president.

The comedian opened Thursday night’s monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! by citing a new Economist/YouGov survey that he said was “bad news for Donald Trump.”

“Trump’s approval numbers, like his testicles, have sunk to an all-time low. They are lower than they ever been,” Kimmel began. “He is now down to 34%.”

“He has the same approval rating as Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” he joked in a nod to the 2009 comedy starring Kevin James as the titular bumbling mall security officer. The latest Trump approval survey mirrors that of the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score.

“The Blart of the deal,” the host added, a reference to Trump’s 1987 book The Art of the Deal.

The late-night host continued: “Not only is Trump at his lowest point; he’s also two points behind JD Vance.”

Hitting Trump again, he cracked: “I don’t have a joke for that. I just want to make sure he knows, he’s two points behind JD Vance.”

“Honestly, the only demographic Trump is still polling well in right now is white guys named Rufus,” the host said.

The comments came as the White House pushed back on scrutiny of the president’s polling numbers. Kimmel referenced a statement from a White House spokesperson who argued that the election result remained the most important measure of public support.

According to Kimmel, the spokesperson said: “The ultimate poll was Nov. 5, 2024, when nearly 80 million Americans overwhelmingly elected President Trump to deliver on his popular and common-sense agenda.”

The comedian dismissed the defense, telling viewers: “OK, yeah. But now it’s May of 2026, and everybody hates him.”

Watch above via ABC.

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