CNN Data Guru Reveals Trump’s Border Wall Has Majority Support, Independents Prefer GOP Border Policy by 30 Points

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten showed public support for President Donald Trump on border security and extending the border wall is more popular now than during his first term, including among independents.

Enten joined CNN’s Kate Bolduan on Friday morning to break down polling around border security following the Supreme Court siding with the administration with a ruling this week that officials can turn away asylum seekers at the southern border.

Enten pointed out that Trump and the Republican Party have actually found more support in the president’s second term when it comes to border security.

“President Trump has been the most transformative president when it comes to border security. And when it comes to border security, particularly, it’s paying off for him in the polls,” Enten said.

According to polling from Fox News and Marquette University, Trump’s net approval on border security is 2 points positive. Former President Joe Biden was sitting at negative 23 points at the same point in his presidency on the subject of border security.

“The American people, when it comes to President Trump, actually like the job that he’s doing when it comes to border security, in particular,” Enten said.

Republicans, he added, likely want to shift focus to the southern border going into the midterms.

“They would love to run on border security because just take a look at this party trust,” Enten said.

According to Fox News data, the GOP is trusted more on border security by 16 points. Broken down to just independents, they have a net positive of 30 points.

There is also growing support for extending the border wall, an issue that was key to Trump’s first election in 2016.

‘When it comes to extending the border wall, it was used to be quite unpopular. But now if you look at the latest data, take a look at here. Net support for extending the border wall in the U.S.-Mexico border. Look at this in term number one. In 2019, the net support more people oppose it than support it,” Enten said.

Citing Pew Research data, Enten showed that in 2019 net support for a border wall was negative seven points. Today support sits at positive 14 points.

“So what we’re seeing is, versus term number one, there are more hawkish views in the electorate when it comes to border security, in particular,” Enten said. “That’s why President Trump is on the positive side of the ledger. That’s why Republicans are trusted so much more on border security. And when it comes to extending the border wall, you can see more people support than oppose it, at least in the latest polling that we have. And that is very different from what we saw in term number one.”

Watch above via CNN.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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