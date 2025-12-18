‘Are You a White Male Who Has Experienced Discrimination?’ EEOC Chair Reaches Out to ‘DEI-Related’ Victims

The Trump administration is encouraging white men to sue if they believe they’ve been victims of “DEI-related discrimination.”

The push is a continuation of Trump’s January 2025 executive order terminating “all DEI offices, positions and programs, including equity action plans and equity-related grants,” according to NOTUS.

The chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Andrea Lucas, posted a video to social media Thursday to reach out to white males who have “experienced discrimination” under past administrations’ implementation of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies.

“Are you a white male who has experienced discrimination at work based on your race or sex? You may have a claim to recover money under federal civil rights laws. Contact the @USEEOC as soon as possible,” Lucas wrote Thursday.

“The EEOC is committed to identifying, attacking, and eliminating ALL race and sex discrimination — including against white male employees and applicants. Visit http://EEOC.gov to learn more and read our one-page explainer about DEI-related discrimination.”

Vice President J.D. Vance reposted Lucas’s message to his nearly five million followers.

Vance then wrote a series of posts claiming DEI “was a deliberate program of discrimination primarily against white men.”

“This is why the Trump administration has so dedicated itself to eradicating racist discrimination. We’ve eliminated funding for DEI, required government grantees to certify that they’re not engaged in DEI, fired a number of DEI employees, and asked the great @HarmeetKDhillon to aggressively prosecute all forms of racial discrimination,” Vance wrote.

“For too many Democrat leaders, racial discrimination was bad unless it targeted white men. This was an injustice, plain and simple.”

Vance blamed “older white men” who “created a system whereby they’d be fine, but millenials [sic] and GenZ would get screwed. Cowardice and evil are a deadly combination.”

Advocacy group The Conservative Alternative responded to Lucas, “An entire generation of genius was wiped out. Who knows where we would be, if not for these discriminatory policies?”

Mike Young, a progressive activist from Indiana, fact-checked Lucas and Vance, writing, “Title VII already covers white men. The EEOC even says there’s no such thing as ‘reverse’ discrimination, just discrimination, and the same standard applies to everyone. But this video reads less like neutral enforcement and more like political targeting. Your own guidance says DEI is a broad term, and it becomes unlawful only when an employer takes an employment action motivated by race or sex. Lead with that, not a culture-war casting call.”