‘At Least 12,000’ and ‘Possibly’ 20,000 Iranian Protesters Have Been Murdered According to Bombshell Report

A bombshell new report from CBS News suggests that the Iranian Government has murdered between 12,000 and 20,000 protesters since the ongoing, national revolt against it began.

“Information trickling out of Iran on Tuesday suggests that a crackdown by authorities to end more than two weeks of widespread anti-government protests has likely been far more deadly than activists outside the country have reported,” began the CBS story. “With phone lines opening back up for calls from inside the Islamic Republic, two sources, including one inside Iran, told CBS News on Tuesday that at least 12,000, and possibly as many as 20,000 people have been killed.”

Previous estimates, including from just one day prior, suggested that the known figure was under 1,000, although many cautioned that that was likely an underestimate. CBS’s source cited the work of activist groups compiling figures “based on reports from medical officials across the country.”

“The same source said security forces were visiting the many private hospitals across Tehran, threatening staff to hand over the names and addresses of those being treated for injuries sustained in the protests,” noted CBS.

President Donald Trump, who had previously warned the Iranian regime that violent reprisals against protesters would result in the United States coming “to their rescue.”

“We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” added Trump in a January 2 Truth Social post.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Trump was leaning toward authorizing a strike of some kind, and on Tuesday, the president urged the protesters to keep at it while hinting that he may be on the verge of fulfilling his promise.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers,” he wrote in another Truth Social post. “They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!”