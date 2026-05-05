Trump Torches ‘Foolish’ Republicans for Protecting Filibuster

President Donald Trump said he was “disappointed” in some “foolish” Republicans for not getting rid of the filibuster, arguing it is a critical move needed to push through legislation — and to counter Democrats, who will certainly nuke the filibuster if they regain control.

The Daily Caller reporter Reagan Reese asked Trump about it during an event at the White House on Tuesday morning.

Reese noted Trump has been pushing for GOP lawmakers to ditch the filibuster — most recently in a social media post last weekend — before asking if he was “disappointed” it hasn’t happened yet. Trump admitted he was.

“I’m disappointed. I like John a lot, but he has a couple of Republicans who are foolish people,” Trump said. “A couple of ’em I like, a couple of ’em I can’t stand actually, if you want to know the truth.”

Trump then said it was necessary to get rid of the filibuster so that Republicans can push through the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.

“We should have voter ID, we should have proof of citizenship, we should have mail-in voting for the military and people that need it, but not everybody,” Trump argued. “Because anytime you have mail-in voting, they’re going to cheat. And they cheat like dogs.”

Trump continued, saying Dems have to cheat because they push unpopular policies, like the “transgender mutilation” of children.

“Don’t listen to this, kids,” Trump said to the children around him. He was flanked by a bunch of young kids at the event, which concerned his reinstatement of the Presidential Fitness test.

Trump’s remarks come two days after he urged Republicans to “TERMINATE” the filibuster as a way to proactively combat Democrats using “SLEAZEBAGS” like former Attorney General Eric Holder to investigate election integrity.

The president on Tuesday said Republicans better get rid of the filibuster, because if they don’t, Dems “will do it in the first hour back” in control of Congress.

Watch above via Fox News.

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