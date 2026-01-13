Trump Urges Iranian ‘Patriots’ to ‘KEEP PROTESTING’: ‘HELP IS ON ITS WAY’

President Donald Trump urged Iranians to keep protesting Tuesday in a Truth Social post vowing that “HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

The theocratic regime in Iran has imposed a communications blackout on Iran, shutting down phone and internet connections as protesters have continued to flood the streets, despite a violent and deadly crackdown by authorities. According to a report Tuesday morning by The New York Times, the country is experiencing a “mass-casualty situation,” as one doctor put it, with protesters arriving at hospitals “with gunshot wounds and skull fractures.” Despite the communications lockdown, photos and videos have emerged of sobbing families in rooms filled with rows and rows of body bags. Two Iranian officials told the Times that the death toll had reached about 3,000 already.

Trump has repeatedly issued warnings to the Iranian government about killing protesters, even threatening to use military force. Recent reports have suggested that Vice President JD Vance is urging Trump to continue to pursue diplomatic talks, while others in the president’s circle like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) have advocated for military action and even killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

In a Truth Social post Tuesday morning, Trump shared his encouragement for the “Iranian Patriots” to “KEEP PROTESTING,” “TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS,” and “[s]ave the names of the killers and abusers,” who he vowed “will pay a big price.”

Trump wrote that he had “cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS.”

“HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!,” he concluded, using the “Make Iran Great Again” acronym version of his MAGA slogan he has used before.

The full text of the president’s post:

