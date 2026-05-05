Iran Launches More Drones and Missiles at the UAE Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Iran launched drones and missiles at the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, the second day in a row the close U.S. ally has come under attack despite the fragile ceasefire between Iran and the U.S.

“Emirati air defense is currently engaging incoming Iranian missiles and drones, according to the UAE Ministry of Defense,” reported Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst amid the barrage.

Fox’s Lucas Tomlinson joined Stuart Varney on Tuesday morning to discuss the latest developments in the war from Dubai.

“Iran launched 15 missiles and four drones at the United Arab Emirates. First time we’ve seen that since the ceasefire went into effect. Lucas Tomlinson joining us from Dubai. Is this Iran’s response to Project Freedom, Lucas?” Varney asked Tomlinson in a segment that aired before Iran’s Tuesday attack on the UAE.

“It sure is, Stuart. And perhaps UAE leaving OPEC on Friday, as you mentioned, got a little noisy here last night. We heard some of those explosions in the distance. Fifteen missiles and four drones launched from Iran. The Emirati Defense Ministry says most were intercepted,” Tomlinson reported, adding:

And we just finished up a briefing at the Pentagon. We’ve heard from the Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. They say two US-flagged cargo ships successfully made it through the Strait of Hormuz after two US Navy guided missile destroyers made the transit, essentially escorting those ships or at least giving them the protection to make that voyage. Three other US-flagged cargo ships remain stuck in the Persian Gulf, as well as a thousand other cargo ships. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth says hundreds of ships are now lined up to make this part of this new Project Freedom, which he says is separate and distinct from Operation Epic Fury, the war on Iran, here was just a little while ago.

Fox then cut to a clip of Hegseth saying, “We have established a powerful red, white, and blue dome over the strait. American destroyers are on station, supported by hundreds of fighter jets, helicopters, drones, and surveillance aircraft, providing 24-7 overwatch for peaceful commercial vessels—except Iran’s, of course.”

“Now, Stuart, at least one of those drones made it through Emirati air defense systems and hit the Fujairah oil terminal, home to the only pipeline that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz and delivers oil from the interior of this country to the Gulf of Oman,” continued Tomlinson, adding:

This attack was the first on the UAE since it left OPEC and first in nearly a month since the ceasefire went into effect. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth says the ceasefire was not ended yesterday despite all the fire and despite American Apache gunships and Navy Seahawk helicopters destroying six Iranian gunboats from its mosquito fleet. Here’s General Dan Caine saying U.S. Forces can resume major combat operations if ordered.

“CENTCOM and the rest of the joint force remain ready to resume major combat operations against Iran if ordered to do so. No adversary should mistake our current restraint with a lack of resolve, and the President has said, as the Secretary has, that now is the time for those with an equity stake in the strait to come assist,” said Cain in a clip from earlier in the morning.

“It’s important to add, Stuart, that those U.S. Navy destroyers came under fire from Iran while making that transit through the Strait of Hormuz. All the missiles and drones were shot down. General Cain also said that U.S. Forces came under attack at least 10 times during the ceasefire, but that was below what he called major combat operations. He says the ceasefire has not yet been broken here in the Emirates. Flights here into Dubai have returned, and children are back to in-person learning at home for the remainder of the week,” concluded Tomlinson.

Watch the clip above via Fox Business Network.

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