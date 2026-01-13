The man accused of planting pipe bombs outside the headquarters of the RNC and DNC ahead of the January 6 Capitol riot should get off scot-free under President Donald Trump’s sweeping pardons, his lawyer said.

In an interview with Fox 5 DC on Monday, Mario Williams — an attorney for suspect Brian Cole — said his client voted for Trump twice, adding that he’s a candidate for exoneration under the blanket Trump order for all those arrested and convicted in the Capitol siege.

“For purposes of the pardon, I absolutely agree with it,” Williams told the station. “I think you have to employ some kind of common sense as applied to the allegations. So, if the allegations are that he went out there and he set down these components and that they were found on Jan. 6, the judge says that it’s a part of Jan. 6 apart and says that you were allowed to get a pardon for everything related to the events that occurred on or at the Capitol building on Jan. 6.”

Trump issued the pardons shortly after the inauguration to kick off his second term, including those convicted of attacking Capitol Police and other acts of violence during the January 6, 2021, riots on Capitol Hill.

“So this is January 6th. These are the hostages,” Trump said at the time. “Approximately 1500 for a pardon. Full pardon.”

Cole was taken into custody last month, nearly five years after the dangerous devices were planted “between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.” on January 5, 2021, according to the FBI.