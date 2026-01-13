Rachel Maddow Cracks Up Laughing Over Surprise Trump Call To Elizabeth Warren

MS NOW host Rachel Maddow cracked up when colleague Lawrence O’Donnell teased his interview with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) by revealing her surprise first phone call ever with President Donald Trump.

During the show toss on Monday night’s edition of MSNBC’s The Last Word, O’Donnell asked Maddow to “guess who” Warren got a call from earlier that day. The answer tickled Maddow:

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MS NOW HOST: Good evening, Rachel. We have both senators from Arizona tonight, Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego. And I should note, Senator Kelly striking back at Pete Hegseth today, filing a lawsuit against Hegseth today, making Hegseth a defendant now on their issue. And Senator Elizabeth Warren`s going to join us. And she was already going to join us. We`re already had that arranged before she got her very first phone call ever today from — guess who? RACHEL MADDOW, MS NOW, “TRMS”: Oh, is it bad or is it good? O`DONNELL: You tell me–. Donald Trump. (LAUGHTER) MADDOW: (LAUGHING) “Well, yes, ma`am. That`s quite a baby you have there!” O`DONNELL: Yes. Yeah, yeah. So — MADDOW: I`m looking forward to your show tonight. You`ve got. This is like a Senate palooza tonight, Lawrence. O`DONNELL: What was that phone call about? We`re going to find out when Senator Warren joins us. She went out there and did a speech attacking Donald Trump. Of course. And then the phone rings and it`s Donald Trump wanting to chat about who knows? Who knows what. We`ll find out. MADDOW: I want — I want to hear it say good night to me. I want to hear get on with that. O`DONNELL: Okay. Good night. Good night, Rachel. MADDOW: Good luck. Good night.

Warren revealed the call earlier in the day during a speech at the National Press Club, and gave O’Donnell the minute-by-minute details later in his show. The topic of the call was Trump’s push to cap credit card interest rates.

