Attorney Suing Trump Admin Over UFC Lawn Fight Claims Display of ‘Corruption’ Will Be Included In Future US History Books

An attorney suing the Trump administration for a last-minute stay on the planed White House UFC fight warned Monday that if it’s allowed to continue, the display of “corruption” will be used in future high school history books.

Attorney Brendan Ballou is suing on behalf of two Virginia residents to stop the June 14th mixed martial arts event Trump scheduled to coincide with his 80th birthday, as well as America’s 250th celebrations.

UFC chief Dana White is reportedly footing the bill for the $60 million octagon extravaganza that’s currently being built on the South Lawn.

In his court filing, Ballou called the event “fundamentally a private, commercial, corrupt use of our most sacred national monuments for private gain. And that is what is motivating this lawsuit.”

Journalist Scott McFarlane asked Ballou on his podcast, “Is it possible a judge may say, ‘We are far too deep into this for me to act?'”

"This is a profound level of corruption" that'll be included in future US history books…. Attorney Brendan Ballou, who is representing two Virginia community organizers who've sued to stop the UFC event this weekend at the White House =====> pic.twitter.com/MW1acOfTDb — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 8, 2026

“Just think about this,” Ballou began. “If we have what the president plans, which is a cage match on the White House lawn with a press conference and face-off at the Lincoln Memorial with ads for crypto.com and other companies, this is a profound level of corruption where, you know, tickets or sponsorship packages are being sold for as much as $1.5 million a person. As you suggest, a company allied to the president is getting exclusive for-profit streaming rights.”

That company is Paramount+, which is owned by Trump backer Larry Ellison.

“Donald Trump himself has stock invested in this company,” Ballou continued. “You know, if all this happens this weekend, these pictures are going into every history textbook and for every high school student for future generations to show the corruption that we have gone through. And so, I think it is worth stopping this and I think it can be stopped because the dignitary, the aesthetic, the symbolic harms of seeing our national monuments misused for for-profit corrupt purposes is going to be impossible to take back, and it’s something that we can still stop.”

The judge in the case has ordered the Department of Justice to respond to the lawsuit.

Watch the clip above via X.

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