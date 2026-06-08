Conservative commentator and Fox News host Mark Levin attacked Steve Bannon on Monday, questioning why he had yet to release recordings of his interview with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Levin and Bannon have previously traded blows, with Bannon consistently slamming the Fox host over his support for President Donald Trump’s war with Iran, while Levin hit the former Trump advisor for claiming the president could run for a third term. On Monday’s edition of Bannon’s War Room, Bannon played several clips of Levin calling for Trump to continue bombing the country.

“If you want to blow the Iranian regime off the face of the earth, then you do it,” said Levin in the clip. “And in addition, what we, the United States, will do finally is arm the people of Iran. As we have, as a country, armed people throughout the world, freedom fighters who want their freedom.”

Bannon consistently referred to Levin as “Tel Aviv Levin” throughout the show, while Strategic Intelligence editor James Rickards, speaking with Bannon on Monday’s episode, claimed that Levin was “just fantasizing about the Iranian people rising up.”

Levin hit back on X, claiming that “Third Reich Bannon” was a “mouthpiece” for Russian President Vladimir Putin and noting his indictment for fraud before Bannon was pardoned by Trump in January of 2021.

“Let me guess — today, Third Reich Bannon, confessed fraudster and huckster, and one of his usual clapping-seal guests, is trashing Israel, Netanyahu, and Jews,” he wrote. “Another psyop mouthpiece for Putin and the Iranian regime.”

The Fox host then turned to Bannon’s relationship with Epstein, asking why Bannon had not released the unseen footage.

“Meanwhile, where are the Epstein-Bannon videotapes? Why is he concealing them? Why won’t he release them? Have Congress or the DOJ/FBI seen them?” Levin wrote.

Bannon’s relationship with the late financier was revealed in greater detail in the Department of Justice’s release of documents relating to Epstein, triggering widespread backlash from conservatives. One element of that relationship included a film the two had worked on, meant to restore Epstein’s image. A portion of their lengthy interviews conducted for the film was released by the DOJ– yet hours of tape remain unseen.

“Mr. Bannon’s spokesman said he conducted about 12 hours of interviews with Mr. Epstein for the documentary,” noted a New York Times report on the subject. “But for reasons that remain unclear, the newly released files contain only two hours of interviews.”

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