A baffled reporter shouted out after President Donald Trump spent 20 minutes rambling at a press conference on his strike and capture of President Nicolás Maduro, asking him to “explain” himself.

News broke after midnight Friday that the United States struck Venezuela’s capital of Caracas early Saturday morning, and at 4:21 AM, Trump announced on Truth Social that Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured and flown to the United States.

Trump spoke at a press conference in Florida Saturday morning, during which he opened with a wandering opening statement that included the repeated claim that “we’re going to run the country.”

When he tossed to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, a reporter tried to circle back to that claim:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We knocked out 97 percent. And those drugs mostly come from a place called Venezuela. We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition. So we don’t want to be involved with having somebody else get in, and we have the same situation that we had for the last long period of years. So we are going to run the country until such time as we could do a safe, proper and judicous transition. And it has to be judicious, because that’s what we’re all about. We want peace, liberty, and justice for the great people of Venezuela, and that includes many from Venezuela that are now living in the United States and want to go back to their country, it’s their homeland. We can’t take a chance if somebody else takes over Venezuela that doesn’t have the good of the Venezuelan people in mind. Decades of that. We’re not going to let that happen. We are there now, and what people don’t understand, but they understand as I say this, we’re there now. But we’re going to stay until such time as the proper transition can take place. So we’re gonna stay until such time, we are gonna run it essentially until such a time as a proper transition can take place. … PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Thank you very much. REPORTER: Can you explain how the US will run Venezuela?

