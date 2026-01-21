Trump Claims He Has ‘Framework’ for ‘Future Deal’ on Greenland

President Donald Trump announced that he had reached a “framework” for a “future deal with respect to Greenland” on Truth Social Wednesday.

Hours after delivering a speech at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland during which he ruled out a military operation to take the island by force, Trump wrote the following:

Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st. Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations — They will report directly to me. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

The president and his surrogates have alarmed both world leaders and the American public with their rhetoric in recent days. Earlier this week, Trump addressed a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre that read:

Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America. Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also. I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you!

Unsurprisingly, the letter was not received particularly well. Recent polling suggests that Trump’s handling of the self-manufactured Greenland controversy has been less well-regarded than even the Jeffrey Epstein imbroglio.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!